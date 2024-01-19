AI Threat Triggers Stock Downgrades for Chegg, Coursera, and Duolingo

Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan has cast a shadow over online education stocks, downgrading Chegg, Coursera, and Duolingo from Neutral to Sell. The driving force behind this decision is the rising threat posed by the advent of generative artificial intelligence (AI) software tools on the edTech landscape. This announcement has sent ripples through the stock market, causing a significant dip in the share prices of all three educational platforms.

Impact on the Market

The markets reacted swiftly to Sheridan's announcement, with Coursera's shares plummeting by 12%, Chegg's by 7%, and Duolingo's by 6%. This occurred even as the Nasdaq Composite was trading up by 0.6%. The potential disruption by AI chatbots, previously acknowledged by Chegg in 2023, is now a reality that investors can no longer ignore.

Company Responses

Chegg, despite experiencing a 55% fall in its stock price last year, is not taking this lying down. The company has plans to integrate AI features into its services to remain competitive. On the other hand, Duolingo's introduction of new AI features has been greeted with open arms by Wall Street, leading to a more than threefold increase in its stock price. Coursera, which saw its shares rally by 64% last year, is also bracing for the AI storm.

Other Adjustments

Besides the edTech stocks, Sheridan also adjusted ratings for Fiverr and ZipRecruiter. Fiverr's rating was upgraded to Buy from Neutral, acknowledging the company's AI-driven enhancements to its platform and the improved prospects for the freelance marketplace. This led to a 5.6% increase in Fiverr's shares. On the other hand, ZipRecruiter was downgraded to Neutral from Buy, with Sheridan citing a more balanced risk-reward scenario after a 20% stock increase since the last earnings report. However, Sheridan anticipates short-term macroeconomic headwinds into 2024, which led to a 4.8% drop in ZipRecruiter's shares.

As the dust settles on Sheridan's announcement, one thing is clear: the emergence of AI is disrupting traditional business models, and companies will need to adapt or risk being left behind. While AI may offer operational efficiencies and savings on content creation, its impact on investment balances remains a grey area, warranting cautious optimism.