Agriculture

AI Technology Reinventing the Food Corporation of India’s Operations

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:35 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 8:52 pm EST
AI Technology Reinventing the Food Corporation of India's Operations

In a significant leap towards technological advancement, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has integrated artificial intelligence (AI) into its operations. This step is a bid to enhance the efficiency and integrity of its critical processes. The organization, which holds the daunting responsibility of managing the government’s granaries, has implemented AI-based grain sorters to assess the quality of wheat and rice purchased from farmers.

AI-Based Grain Sorters: Maintaining Quality Control

The implementation of AI-based grain sorters is a pivotal move that ensures only grains that meet the required standards for moisture content and other technical specifications are accepted, thus maintaining the quality of food provided to consumers. The FCI, with its mandate to purchase ‘fair and average quality’ grains, has the monumental task of redistributing these grains to approximately 800 million impoverished individuals under the National Food Security Act.

Minimum Support Price System: Preventing Distress Sales

Using the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system, the FCI endeavors to prevent distress sales by farmers. In the fiscal year 2022-23, the FCI acquired over 76 million tonnes of paddy and 26 million tonnes of wheat, disbursing a total of ₹2.19 lakh crore to around 12.3 million farmers.

Combating Fraud: Chemical Testing and GPS Tracking

To combat fraudulent practices, the FCI has adopted chemical testing to detect and prevent the recycling of grains. This method led to the identification of 140,000 tonnes of recycled rice. Adding another layer of integrity to its operations, GPS-enabled truck tracking systems are now used for real-time monitoring of grain transportation.

Digital Transformation: Workflow and Customer Service

Further modernizing its operations, FCI has digitized its workflow, implementing a seamless e-office, and establishing a video conferencing system to connect offices, thereby reducing administrative costs. A call center has also been established to address complaints and improve customer service, making the FCI’s operations more transparent and efficient.

Agriculture AI & ML India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

