AI System Identifies Emotional Facial Expressions, Potentially Revolutionizing Psychotherapy

An unprecedented AI-driven system capable of recognising emotional facial expressions with remarkable accuracy has been developed by a team of researchers. This revolutionary system, based on an artificial neural network, has been trained on over 30,000 facial photos to discern six fundamental emotions, namely: happiness, surprise, anger, disgust, sadness, and fear.

Revolutionising Psychotherapy with AI

The study involved the meticulous processing and analysis of over 950 hours of video recordings from therapy sessions involving 23 patients diagnosed with borderline personality disorder. These sessions were held at the prestigious University of Basel’s Center for Scientific Computing in Switzerland. The AI model’s performance was compared to assessments made by trained therapists. Astoundingly, the AI model demonstrated a high level of agreement in identifying emotions, even the fleeting ones displayed for less than a millisecond.

A Predictor of Therapy Success

The study, which was published in the esteemed journal Psychopathology, revealed a fascinating correlation between patients’ initial reactions and their adherence to psychotherapy. Specifically, patients who smiled at the beginning of a session were more likely to stick with the therapy. This finding indicates that smiles could serve as a predictor of therapy success for individuals with borderline personality disorder.

The Human Element in Therapy

Despite the efficacy and sensitivity of the AI, the researchers were quick to emphasize that the essence of therapeutic work remains deeply rooted in human relationships. They suggest that while AI could prove to be a valuable tool for supporting therapists and enhancing psychotherapy research, it cannot replace the human touch that is central to therapy.