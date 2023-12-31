en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

AI System Identifies Emotional Facial Expressions, Potentially Revolutionizing Psychotherapy

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:39 am EST
AI System Identifies Emotional Facial Expressions, Potentially Revolutionizing Psychotherapy

An unprecedented AI-driven system capable of recognising emotional facial expressions with remarkable accuracy has been developed by a team of researchers. This revolutionary system, based on an artificial neural network, has been trained on over 30,000 facial photos to discern six fundamental emotions, namely: happiness, surprise, anger, disgust, sadness, and fear.

Revolutionising Psychotherapy with AI

The study involved the meticulous processing and analysis of over 950 hours of video recordings from therapy sessions involving 23 patients diagnosed with borderline personality disorder. These sessions were held at the prestigious University of Basel’s Center for Scientific Computing in Switzerland. The AI model’s performance was compared to assessments made by trained therapists. Astoundingly, the AI model demonstrated a high level of agreement in identifying emotions, even the fleeting ones displayed for less than a millisecond.

A Predictor of Therapy Success

The study, which was published in the esteemed journal Psychopathology, revealed a fascinating correlation between patients’ initial reactions and their adherence to psychotherapy. Specifically, patients who smiled at the beginning of a session were more likely to stick with the therapy. This finding indicates that smiles could serve as a predictor of therapy success for individuals with borderline personality disorder.

The Human Element in Therapy

Despite the efficacy and sensitivity of the AI, the researchers were quick to emphasize that the essence of therapeutic work remains deeply rooted in human relationships. They suggest that while AI could prove to be a valuable tool for supporting therapists and enhancing psychotherapy research, it cannot replace the human touch that is central to therapy.

0
AI & ML Mental Health Crisis Switzerland
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AI's Rising Influence: A Threat to Employment or Opportunity for Growth?

By Rizwan Shah

AI Revolutionizes Antibiotic Discovery: A New Era in Combating MRSA

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Sony's Neal Manowitz on AI in Content Creation: Opportunities, Challenges, and the Quest for Authenticity

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

State Governments to Address Pressing Policy Issues in 2024

By Rafia Tasleem

Paytm CEO Sheds Light on the Rising Influence of AI and its Underestim ...
@AI & ML · 7 hours
Paytm CEO Sheds Light on the Rising Influence of AI and its Underestim ...
heart comment 0
Fox News Settles Defamation Case with Dominion: A Look at the Changing Media Landscape

By Muhammad Jawad

Fox News Settles Defamation Case with Dominion: A Look at the Changing Media Landscape
Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Highlights the Rising Prominence of AI in Influencer Marketing and Beyond

By Dil Bar Irshad

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Highlights the Rising Prominence of AI in Influencer Marketing and Beyond
AI’s Transformative Journey in 2023: Impact, Advancements, and Ethical Considerations

By Geeta Pillai

AI's Transformative Journey in 2023: Impact, Advancements, and Ethical Considerations
How Artificial Intelligence is Shaping the Future of India’s Economy

By Dil Bar Irshad

How Artificial Intelligence is Shaping the Future of India's Economy
Latest Headlines
World News
St. Petersburg's Shocking New Year's Eve Surprise: Festivities Abruptly Canceled, Nevsky Prospekt Shut Down, Leaving City in Disarray
1 hour
St. Petersburg's Shocking New Year's Eve Surprise: Festivities Abruptly Canceled, Nevsky Prospekt Shut Down, Leaving City in Disarray
Toronto Maple Leafs Fall to Carolina Hurricanes in a Thrilling NHL Game
1 hour
Toronto Maple Leafs Fall to Carolina Hurricanes in a Thrilling NHL Game
Caregiving May Protect Against Depression, University of Texas Study Suggests
2 hours
Caregiving May Protect Against Depression, University of Texas Study Suggests
Approval Ratings: A Historical Predictor of Presidential Reelections
2 hours
Approval Ratings: A Historical Predictor of Presidential Reelections
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
2 hours
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
2 hours
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
2 hours
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2 hours
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
2 hours
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
3 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
4 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
4 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
6 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
6 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
6 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
7 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app