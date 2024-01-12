AI Students Enrolled at Ferris State University in Education Innovation

In a pioneering move, Ferris State University in Michigan has enrolled two artificial intelligence (AI) entities, dubbed Ann and Fry, as bona fide students. This groundbreaking initiative, spearheaded in the spring semester, sees the AI students virtually attending lectures, engaging in hybrid classes, and undertaking assignments just like their human counterparts.

AI Students with Autonomy

More than mere spectators, Ann and Fry enjoy the autonomy to choose their courses, declare their majors, and possibly navigate their way through undergraduate and even doctoral degrees. The aim of this avant-garde experiment is not only to broaden educational horizons but also to enhance accessibility for non-traditional students and those attending remotely.

One of Only Three in the US

The AI program at Ferris State University is not only a rarity but a statement of intent. It is one of only three in the United States and has been crafted in partnership with esteemed agencies such as the US Department of Defence National Security Agency, Department of Homeland Security, and Amazon Web Services.

The Future of Education?

Associate Professor Kasey Thompson, at the helm of the initiative, warned that the project is experimental. However, he believes it could herald a new era in education, one powered by AI. Professor Molly Cooper, a leading light in information security, cybersecurity, and AI, echoed these sentiments, stating that AI’s integration into education would bolster the university’s leadership prowess and yield insights into the efficiencies and effectiveness AI can infuse into various processes. The university hopes to utilize the data gleaned from this experiment to influence diverse aspects of university operations, from admissions to registration.