AI Set to Revolutionize Archaeology in 2024: A Look at the Future

The year 2024 heralds a new era in the world of archaeology, with artificial intelligence (AI) expected to bring about significant advancements in the field. From deciphering lost texts to tracking stolen artifacts, AI is set to revolutionize these areas and more.

AI and Archaeology: A New Partnership

Researchers foresee AI’s potential in analyzing satellite imagery for monitoring looted or damaged archaeological sites. This is expected to be done with more efficiency than human efforts. Furthermore, there is the possibility of deploying sophisticated robots to dangerous locations to conduct surveillance and perform simple conservation tasks on at-risk archaeological remains. Another potential application of AI in archaeology is in identifying online sales of looted or stolen artifacts.

Past Achievements and Future Possibilities

The use of AI in archaeology has already led to some notable achievements. For instance, AI was instrumental in reading previously illegible texts from the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in A.D. 79 and in the discovery of new Nazca lines. Robots have been used to monitor sites like Pompeii for structural damage. The upcoming year may see the unveiling of more ancient texts, providing fresh insights into the ancient world.

Anticipated excavations at Gobekli Tepe and Karahan Tepe in southeastern Turkey are expected to yield further discoveries. In 2023, these sites revealed remarkable finds such as a statue depicting a giant man. In Britain, the Roman fortress of Magna near Hadrian’s Wall is undergoing scientific excavation, with the prospect of uncovering numerous new inscriptions.

Archaeology amidst Global Conflict

These advancements in archaeology are occurring amidst ongoing global conflicts, such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Such situations complicate the preservation and study of archaeological sites. However, the field continues to strive for new discoveries and understanding of our past, undeterred by the present challenges.

As we step into 2024, the fusion of cutting-edge technology with age-old archaeological practices promises an exciting journey into the past, one that will reshape our understanding of history and human evolution.