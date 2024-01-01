en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

AI Set to Revolutionize Archaeology in 2024: A Look at the Future

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:22 am EST
AI Set to Revolutionize Archaeology in 2024: A Look at the Future

The year 2024 heralds a new era in the world of archaeology, with artificial intelligence (AI) expected to bring about significant advancements in the field. From deciphering lost texts to tracking stolen artifacts, AI is set to revolutionize these areas and more.

AI and Archaeology: A New Partnership

Researchers foresee AI’s potential in analyzing satellite imagery for monitoring looted or damaged archaeological sites. This is expected to be done with more efficiency than human efforts. Furthermore, there is the possibility of deploying sophisticated robots to dangerous locations to conduct surveillance and perform simple conservation tasks on at-risk archaeological remains. Another potential application of AI in archaeology is in identifying online sales of looted or stolen artifacts.

Past Achievements and Future Possibilities

The use of AI in archaeology has already led to some notable achievements. For instance, AI was instrumental in reading previously illegible texts from the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in A.D. 79 and in the discovery of new Nazca lines. Robots have been used to monitor sites like Pompeii for structural damage. The upcoming year may see the unveiling of more ancient texts, providing fresh insights into the ancient world.

Anticipated excavations at Gobekli Tepe and Karahan Tepe in southeastern Turkey are expected to yield further discoveries. In 2023, these sites revealed remarkable finds such as a statue depicting a giant man. In Britain, the Roman fortress of Magna near Hadrian’s Wall is undergoing scientific excavation, with the prospect of uncovering numerous new inscriptions.

Archaeology amidst Global Conflict

These advancements in archaeology are occurring amidst ongoing global conflicts, such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Such situations complicate the preservation and study of archaeological sites. However, the field continues to strive for new discoveries and understanding of our past, undeterred by the present challenges.

As we step into 2024, the fusion of cutting-edge technology with age-old archaeological practices promises an exciting journey into the past, one that will reshape our understanding of history and human evolution.

0
AI & ML Science & Technology Ukraine
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

X Corp's Tech Breakthrough Promises to Revolutionize the Industry

By BNN Correspondents

Rise of AI in Canadian Healthcare: A Solution Amidst Staffing Crisis

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Dropbox Partners with OpenAI: A Leap Forward or a Privacy Concern?

By BNN Correspondents

Deere & Company's AI Innovations Poised to Transform Global Agriculture

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

AI Revolutionizes Photography in 2023, Exciting Camera Launches Await ...
@AI & ML · 2 hours
AI Revolutionizes Photography in 2023, Exciting Camera Launches Await ...
heart comment 0
Canada Leverages AI to Combat Healthcare Staffing Crisis

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canada Leverages AI to Combat Healthcare Staffing Crisis
Google’s Duet AI: A Game-Changer or a Hallucinating Tool?

By Waqas Arain

Google's Duet AI: A Game-Changer or a Hallucinating Tool?
Regulating AI: A Necessity Amid Economic Potential and Privacy Concerns

By Bijay Laxmi

Regulating AI: A Necessity Amid Economic Potential and Privacy Concerns
Revealing the ‘Clever Hans Effect’ in AI-Driven Drug Discovery

By BNN Correspondents

Revealing the 'Clever Hans Effect' in AI-Driven Drug Discovery
Latest Headlines
World News
The Uncertain Future of Biden's Judicial Nominees
55 seconds
The Uncertain Future of Biden's Judicial Nominees
Navigating the 2024 Landscape of Fitness and Health Trackers
56 seconds
Navigating the 2024 Landscape of Fitness and Health Trackers
NFL Playoff Picture: High Stakes Battles in the Final Week
2 mins
NFL Playoff Picture: High Stakes Battles in the Final Week
NFL Regular Season Finale: Intense Playoff Scenarios Unfold
2 mins
NFL Regular Season Finale: Intense Playoff Scenarios Unfold
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Revokes Expulsion of Veteran BJD Leader Damodar Rout
4 mins
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Revokes Expulsion of Veteran BJD Leader Damodar Rout
RJD Ignites Debate on Religion and Tradition with Controversial 'Mental Slavery' Remark
4 mins
RJD Ignites Debate on Religion and Tradition with Controversial 'Mental Slavery' Remark
Drunk Driver in Hit-and-Run Accident: A Tale of Tragedy and Timely Intervention
5 mins
Drunk Driver in Hit-and-Run Accident: A Tale of Tragedy and Timely Intervention
Trump and Haley Emerge as Republican Front-Runners Ahead of Primary Season
5 mins
Trump and Haley Emerge as Republican Front-Runners Ahead of Primary Season
Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council Criticizes Ministers' Remarks on Christian Priests
6 mins
Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council Criticizes Ministers' Remarks on Christian Priests
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
38 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
2 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
3 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
4 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app