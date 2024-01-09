AI Scammers Use Taylor Swift’s Deepfake in Le Creuset Cookware Ads

The digital world has been stirred by a recent scam harnessing the power of advanced Artificial Intelligence technology. Fraudsters have created deceptive advertisements featuring a deepfake of globally acclaimed artist, Taylor Swift, falsely endorsing Le Creuset cookware. Despite Swift’s known affinity for the brand, she has not officially endorsed the product, and these fraudulent advertisements were created without her involvement.

Unveiling The Deception

The scam ads, widely circulated on platforms such as Facebook and TikTok, used AI to mimic Swift’s voice and image. They promoted a nonexistent giveaway of free Le Creuset sets, enticing consumers into clicking a link and paying a ‘small shipping fee’. Subsequently, consumers found themselves trapped in a hidden monthly charge, with the promised cookware never materializing.

The scam reached another level of duplicity with the creation of fake news coverage and customer testimonials on hoax websites, meticulously designed to resemble legitimate ones like the Food Network.

Rise of AI-Enabled Scams

Dr. Siwei Lyu, a computer science professor, highlighted the growing accessibility of text-to-speech and deepfake technology. This, in turn, has facilitated the emergence of such cons. Furthermore, Swift isn’t the first celebrity to be exploited in this manner. Other well-known figures such as Joanna Gaines, Lainey Wilson, and Ree Drummond have also fallen victim to similar schemes.

Countermeasures and Precautions

Le Creuset has confirmed the absence of any partnership with Swift, urging customers to purchase only from their official channels and remain alert to suspicious ads. Representatives for Taylor Swift have yet to comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, McAfee Corp announced its AI-powered Deepfake Audio Detection technology, known as Project Mockingbird, at the Consumer Electronics Show. Developed to protect consumers against cybercriminals utilizing fabricated AI-generated audio for scam purposes, this technology could provide a vital defense against scams impersonating celebrities like Swift.