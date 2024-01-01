en English
AI Revolutionizes Photography in 2023, Exciting Camera Launches Await in 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:44 am EST
AI Revolutionizes Photography in 2023, Exciting Camera Launches Await in 2024

The year 2023 marked a significant leap in the realm of photography and videography, thanks to the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI). AI has seeped into numerous sectors, and the photography industry is no exception. It has not only enhanced software like Adobe Photoshop but also turbocharged camera autofocus systems. The Sony A7R V stands as a testament to this digital revolution.

Resistance Against AI

While AI has been largely embraced, there are a few dissenting voices. Leica, for instance, has introduced content credentials in the Leica M11 P, attempting to preserve the traditional essence of photography. However, this resistance is likely to dwindle as AI continues to simplify camera operation and improve algorithms and hardware.

Notable Cameras of 2023

The year 2023 saw the launch of several impressive cameras, including the Nikon Z8, Fujifilm GFX100 II, Panasonic S5 II, and the Sony A9 III with a global shutter. DJI outshone its competitors, with the DJI Mavic 3 Pro bagging the Best Camera Device award at the 2023 Choice Awards.

2024: A Promising Year for the Camera Industry

As we step into 2024, the camera industry looks forward to the release of new models like the Fujifilm X100V successor and possibly a mirrorless camera from DJI. There is also a buzz around the advancement of professional sports camera technology, with the Canon EOS R1 being eagerly anticipated for the Paris Olympics. Smartphones continue to be popular for their camera capabilities, with the latest models from Apple and Samsung under the spotlight. The Nikon Z6 III, rumored to feature a new 24MP full-frame sensor with enhancements in ISO performance, autofocus, and 6K video resolution, is awaited with bated breath.

Another exciting development expected in 2024 is the update of DJI’s Mini drone series. The improvements are likely to include collision avoidance and subject tracking modes. In the smartphone sector, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is gearing up to introduce minor updates to its camera system, potentially shifting from a 10MP 10x optical zoom to a 50MP 5x optical zoom telephoto periscope camera. Furthermore, it is expected to showcase new AI camera features, with prices likely starting at around $1,199.99.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

