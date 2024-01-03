en English
AI & ML

AI Revolutionizes Crowdsourcing in Ideation Process

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:01 am EST
AI Revolutionizes Crowdsourcing in Ideation Process

In a groundbreaking revelation, a study published in the INFORMS journal Marketing Science has unveiled the remarkable potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline crowdsourcing in the ideation process for new product development. This innovative research has led to the creation of an AI model that efficiently filters out ‘bad’ ideas, enabling business managers to concentrate on the promising ones.

AI: The New Gatekeeper of Ideas

The AI model, designed by experts, is equipped with a unique ability to adjust its screening process. This feature ensures the retention of good ideas while effectively weeding out the less desirable ones. The study also unveiled a novel predictor capable of excluding atypical ideas, thereby preserving diversity and inclusivity in the ideation process.

Testing the Waters with Crowdsourcing Contests

The research utilized data from 21 crowdsourcing contests, all facilitated by Hyve, a renowned innovation company. This data was instrumental in testing the efficacy of the AI model. The findings were compelling. AI models proved to be cost-effective, free of internal biases, private, resilient to exhaustion, and transparent, making them an ideal tool for screening a multitude of ideas generated through crowdsourcing.

The Future of Crowdsourcing and Ideation

While AI is primed to replace humans in the initial screening phases, experts remain indispensable for the final selections. However, the study suggests a future where, with sufficient automation, AI could potentially render human-generated ideas unnecessary. This advancement could ultimately make crowdsourcing redundant in the field of idea generation. This research underscores the transformative potential of AI in revolutionizing the process of ideation, potentially heralding a new era in product development.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

