AI & ML

AI Revolutionizes Construction Industry, Promises Efficiency and Cost Savings

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:19 am EST
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming the construction industry, driving efficiency, and cost savings. At the forefront of this revolution are startups like 91Squarefeet and Zepth, offering Software as a Service (SaaS) platforms that enhance project management and risk mitigation.

AI in Construction: A Game Changer

91Squarefeet’s RDash, a community-driven vertical software, streamlines collaboration among developers, contractors, and design studios for timely and budgeted project delivery. Notable clients include ICICI Home Finance and Livguard. Zepth’s AI Risk Manager provides a common data environment to optimize project planning and minimize costly errors, with industry players like BCCI and Shuaa Capital utilizing its services.

AI Tools: Reshaping India’s Construction Landscape

India’s construction sector is fast adopting such AI-based tools. Real estate chains use predictive data, computer vision dashboards, and dynamic checklists to overcome delays and skill gaps. Bengaluru-based startup Powerplay’s construction management tool is another example of how AI promises cost savings.

Addressing Challenges and Embracing Next-Gen Technologies

A recurring issue in the sector is effective communication among subcontractors. Platforms like RDash significantly mitigate this challenge. The integration of next-generation technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and Building Information Modeling (BIM), further revolutionizes the industry by enabling real-time data analysis and predictive maintenance.

Despite uncertainties like the Covid pandemic, stakeholders perceive AI as a smart investment to tighten project execution. As AI continues to permeate the construction industry, it is expected to further streamline processes, enhance productivity, and drive significant cost savings.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

