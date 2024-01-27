AI Revolutionizes Brewing: Species X Beer Project Opens in Columbus

Pushing the boundaries of traditional brewing methods, Species X Beer Project has launched in Columbus, Ohio, integrating artificial intelligence in its beer brewing process. This innovative venture is the brainchild of Beau Warren, the founder and head brewer. Located at 408 N. 6th St., the full-service taproom had its soft debut on Thursday.

Unique Beer Brews

Species X sets itself apart by crafting two unique series of beers. The initial release included three different brews, featuring a light, crisp lager, and a distinctive triple IPA. In the wake of the first batch's release, Species X is poised to collaborate with Jon Krohn, an author, machine learning expert and host of the SuperDataScience podcast. This collaboration aims to further fine-tune the AI-driven brewing process and create even more unique and innovative brews.

Experience and Atmosphere

The taproom has been designed with the customer experience in mind. Garage doors open up to an outdoor patio, and a rooftop deck offers stunning views of the Columbus skyline. Visitors also have the opportunity to get an inside look at the brewing operations, allowing them to witness the integration of AI into traditional brewing firsthand.

More Than Just Beer

While the Species X Beer Project may be all about beer, the taproom offers more than just that. Patrons can enjoy a selection of spirits and wine, and a food menu is available. The taproom is open from Wednesday through Sunday.

The grand opening celebration is set for February 8, from 5 to 8 p.m., promising an immersive experience for lovers of beer and technology alike.