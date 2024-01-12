en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

‘AI Revolution: 2024 Portfolio Building’ Webinar: Unpacking the AI Impact on Business and Consumer Engagement

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:15 pm EST
‘AI Revolution: 2024 Portfolio Building’ Webinar: Unpacking the AI Impact on Business and Consumer Engagement

The ‘AI Revolution: 2024 Portfolio Building’ webinar brought together leading figures in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry, Jeremy Barnett and Dr. Alex Wissner-Gross. They deliberated on the transformative impact of AI on businesses and consumer engagement, offering practical insights into AI’s potential across various sectors.

AI’s Role in Driving Authenticity and Efficiency

Jeremy Barnett, the CEO of RAD AI, shed light on his company’s approach to audience interaction, emphasizing the creation of personalized audience personas through dynamic, data-driven methods. He illustrated this with a case study of a cybersecurity firm that utilized RAD AI’s methodologies to unearth a new audience demographic. This discovery led to strategic changes and a subsequent increase in ROI.

The Challenges of Generative AI

Dr. Alex Wissner-Gross, an AI academic, tackled the difficulties surrounding generative AI. He stressed the importance of discernment among consumers when engaging with AI-generated content, and the crucial role of trust and authenticity in an AI-dominated landscape.

AI Complements Human Jobs

Both speakers underscored that AI is not set to replace human jobs but rather complements them by driving efficiency and productivity. They highlighted AI’s potential across various sectors, including its role in healthcare and cybersecurity. They also noted Gartner’s prediction that 90% of companies worldwide would be using generative AI tools by 2025, potentially boosting productivity by 14%.

Looking to the Future

The webinar concluded with thoughts on AI’s future, particularly in influencer marketing and brand authenticity. The speakers stressed the need for genuine connections between brands and consumers, and the necessity for clear guidelines, best practices, and training sessions to maximize AI’s potential in business strategies.

0
AI & ML Business
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
11 mins ago
Marketing Leaders at CES 2024: Charting the Course for the Future of Advertising
The annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) has always been a hotbed for technological innovation; this year’s iteration was no exception. Amid the flurry of new gadgets and gizmos, marketing leaders took the stage at CES 2024 to share their insights on the future trends of the industry—a landscape increasingly influenced by artificial intelligence (AI) and
Marketing Leaders at CES 2024: Charting the Course for the Future of Advertising
Moodie: The AI Bartender Revolutionizing Cocktail Experience with Facial Recognition
2 hours ago
Moodie: The AI Bartender Revolutionizing Cocktail Experience with Facial Recognition
JCPenney Empowers Frontline Workforce with AI-based Super App
3 hours ago
JCPenney Empowers Frontline Workforce with AI-based Super App
Constructor Unveils AI-based Assistant Search Algorithm, Set to Transform E-Commerce
22 mins ago
Constructor Unveils AI-based Assistant Search Algorithm, Set to Transform E-Commerce
Advancing Pancreatic Cancer Detection: MIT's AI Neural Network PRISM
25 mins ago
Advancing Pancreatic Cancer Detection: MIT's AI Neural Network PRISM
Breathing Patterns: The Future of Biometric Authentication
1 hour ago
Breathing Patterns: The Future of Biometric Authentication
Latest Headlines
World News
Amy Schumer Reveals Struggles with Weight Loss and Challenges Beauty Norms
5 seconds
Amy Schumer Reveals Struggles with Weight Loss and Challenges Beauty Norms
Raúl Ibañez Joins Los Angeles Dodgers' Front Office in Key Role
52 seconds
Raúl Ibañez Joins Los Angeles Dodgers' Front Office in Key Role
Edmonton Plans to Declare Homelessness Emergency Amid Rising Tensions
1 min
Edmonton Plans to Declare Homelessness Emergency Amid Rising Tensions
Misinformation: The Leading Global Risk According to WEF
1 min
Misinformation: The Leading Global Risk According to WEF
Remembering Greg Larson: A Life of Law and Love for Sports
2 mins
Remembering Greg Larson: A Life of Law and Love for Sports
Traveler Files Lawsuit Against Air Canada and Vancouver Airport Over Alleged Negligence
2 mins
Traveler Files Lawsuit Against Air Canada and Vancouver Airport Over Alleged Negligence
USC Football Program Nears Completion of Coaching Staff With Notable Additions
2 mins
USC Football Program Nears Completion of Coaching Staff With Notable Additions
Michin Reflects on Her Performance in WWE Championship Match Against IYO SKY
2 mins
Michin Reflects on Her Performance in WWE Championship Match Against IYO SKY
Northampton Saints Decimate Bayonne in Champions Cup Showdown
2 mins
Northampton Saints Decimate Bayonne in Champions Cup Showdown
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app