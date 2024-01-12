‘AI Revolution: 2024 Portfolio Building’ Webinar: Unpacking the AI Impact on Business and Consumer Engagement

The ‘AI Revolution: 2024 Portfolio Building’ webinar brought together leading figures in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry, Jeremy Barnett and Dr. Alex Wissner-Gross. They deliberated on the transformative impact of AI on businesses and consumer engagement, offering practical insights into AI’s potential across various sectors.

AI’s Role in Driving Authenticity and Efficiency

Jeremy Barnett, the CEO of RAD AI, shed light on his company’s approach to audience interaction, emphasizing the creation of personalized audience personas through dynamic, data-driven methods. He illustrated this with a case study of a cybersecurity firm that utilized RAD AI’s methodologies to unearth a new audience demographic. This discovery led to strategic changes and a subsequent increase in ROI.

The Challenges of Generative AI

Dr. Alex Wissner-Gross, an AI academic, tackled the difficulties surrounding generative AI. He stressed the importance of discernment among consumers when engaging with AI-generated content, and the crucial role of trust and authenticity in an AI-dominated landscape.

AI Complements Human Jobs

Both speakers underscored that AI is not set to replace human jobs but rather complements them by driving efficiency and productivity. They highlighted AI’s potential across various sectors, including its role in healthcare and cybersecurity. They also noted Gartner’s prediction that 90% of companies worldwide would be using generative AI tools by 2025, potentially boosting productivity by 14%.

Looking to the Future

The webinar concluded with thoughts on AI’s future, particularly in influencer marketing and brand authenticity. The speakers stressed the need for genuine connections between brands and consumers, and the necessity for clear guidelines, best practices, and training sessions to maximize AI’s potential in business strategies.