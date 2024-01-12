en English
AI Powerhouses: Revolutionizing Risk Management and Medical Diagnoses

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:03 pm EST
Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing various sectors, from risk management to medical diagnosis, with its unerring precision and lightning-fast processing. Among the trailblazers in this digital transformation are three AI-powered platforms: Interos, CalypsoAI, and Viz.ai, each making impressive strides in their respective fields.

Interos: A Safety Net for Supply Chains

In the complex webs of global supply chains, the potential for risk is vast and varied. Interos, a technological innovator, is mitigating these risks for multinational corporations, governments, and organizations by leveraging AI. This platform identifies potential threats that could harm a company’s brand, reputation, and profitability. Recently, Interos, in a strategic partnership with Exiger, was awarded a $7 million contract to provide enterprise cyber supply chain risk management labor and software to the Department of the Interior. The deployment of advanced AI and machine learning technology aims to offer unprecedented visibility into software and hardware supply chain risks.

CalypsoAI: The Guardian of AI Security

In the digital age, security is as much about safeguarding information as it is about physical assets. Recognizing this, CalypsoAI offers tools to help international organizations use generative AI and Large Language Models safely. This platform works as a digital shield against the leakage of sensitive data and prevents malicious cyber attacks. Through stringent AI security measures, CalypsoAI ensures that the transformative power of AI can be harnessed without compromising on safety.

Viz.ai: A Lifeline for Healthcare

Time is of the essence in healthcare, and Viz.ai understands this. The company’s AI software accelerates the diagnosis and treatment of severe illnesses by analyzing medical imaging data such as CT scans and electrocardiograms. Cleared by the FDA, these algorithms provide real-time insights and assessments to healthcare professionals, enabling them to make informed decisions swiftly and effectively. In this way, Viz.ai is not just advancing healthcare but also improving patient outcomes.

As AI continues to evolve, the impact of platforms like Interos, CalypsoAI, and Viz.ai will become even more profound. They represent the enormous potential of AI to revolutionize risk management, enhance security, and accelerate medical diagnoses, contributing significantly to various sectors and our everyday lives.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

