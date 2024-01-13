en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

AI-Powered Barista Stirs Up Latte Art and Job Security Concerns

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:23 am EST
AI-Powered Barista Stirs Up Latte Art and Job Security Concerns

In the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, a recent tech showcase unveiled the future of service industry – a world where robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) are not just present but are actively transforming the landscape. The star of the show? An AI-powered barista, impressing attendees with its unrivalled prowess in creating intricate latte art, a task that typically necessitates months or even years of human practice.

Robots: The Future of the Service Industry?

From AI-driven barista bots to robotic delivery systems, the event was rife with various types of robots designed to perform a range of tasks. The exhibition ignited excitement among the attendees, but also raised thought-provoking questions about the future of human employment in industries where automation is becoming increasingly prevalent.

The AI barista’s ability to expertly pour and manipulate milk to form a tulip design in a latte exemplified the advanced capabilities of modern robotics within the service industry. However, this prowess simultaneously stirred concerns among service industry workers, particularly those affiliated with organizations such as the Culinary Workers Union, who have been closely monitoring these developments.

The Intersection of Technology and Labor

These discussions around the impact of AI and robotics on employment are especially relevant in areas with high concentrations of service industry jobs, like the Las Vegas Strip. The presence of innovators like Roman Alejos and Ted Pappageorge at the event underscored the intersection of technology and labor, as stakeholders from various sectors grapple with the implications of robotics on the workforce.

While industry experts and labor union representatives expressed worries about job security amidst advancements in technology, they also emphasized the need for deliberate negotiations and job protection measures. The anticipation of a future where automation could potentially replace human workers fuels the urgency of these discussions.

Looking Ahead: The Changing Nature of Work

As we move forward, the changing nature of work in the face of AI and robotics will continue to be a focal point of discussion. The service industry, particularly the hospitality sector, will need to negotiate this delicate balance between technological advancement and job security. The emergence of AI-powered robots in various service roles, and the potential threat they pose to human employment, mandates an ongoing dialogue among industry experts, labor unions, and stakeholders.

0
AI & ML
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
40 mins ago
DOE Awards $7.6 Million to GSU to Study AI Chatbots' Impact on College-Level Courses
The U.S. Department of Education (DOE) has assigned a grant of $7.6 million to the National Institute for Student Success (NISS) at Georgia State University (GSU) to examine the impacts of AI-powered chatbots in foundational college-level mathematics and English courses. This groundbreaking initiative stems from previous research, which suggests that such technology could significantly enhance
DOE Awards $7.6 Million to GSU to Study AI Chatbots' Impact on College-Level Courses
Flash Motors Revolutionizes Electric Scooters with AI-Enhanced Controllers
3 hours ago
Flash Motors Revolutionizes Electric Scooters with AI-Enhanced Controllers
Technical Analysis for ESML Trading: Optimizing Entry and Exit Levels
3 hours ago
Technical Analysis for ESML Trading: Optimizing Entry and Exit Levels
Abode Systems Unveils AI-Powered Edge Camera with Unrivaled Range and Battery Life
2 hours ago
Abode Systems Unveils AI-Powered Edge Camera with Unrivaled Range and Battery Life
Motley Fool Podcast Dives into Tech Trends from CES: AI, Spatial Computing, and Future Displays
3 hours ago
Motley Fool Podcast Dives into Tech Trends from CES: AI, Spatial Computing, and Future Displays
Revolutionizing Fashion: Workout Apparel Innovation and Barbie-Themed Collection
3 hours ago
Revolutionizing Fashion: Workout Apparel Innovation and Barbie-Themed Collection
Latest Headlines
World News
Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights
32 seconds
Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in International Netball Test Series
34 seconds
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in International Netball Test Series
Taiwan Election Concludes: A New Era Begins Amid Global Watch
38 seconds
Taiwan Election Concludes: A New Era Begins Amid Global Watch
FC Barcelona Gears Up for Spanish Super Cup Final Face-Off in Saudi Arabia
2 mins
FC Barcelona Gears Up for Spanish Super Cup Final Face-Off in Saudi Arabia
Decoding the Menstrual Cycle: Insights and Advice from Health Experts
2 mins
Decoding the Menstrual Cycle: Insights and Advice from Health Experts
Uganda at a Crossroads: National Developments and International Preparations
4 mins
Uganda at a Crossroads: National Developments and International Preparations
Cape Town's Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis: A Spotlight on His Leadership and the DA's Future
4 mins
Cape Town's Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis: A Spotlight on His Leadership and the DA's Future
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa Polls: A Strategic Shift in the Political Landscape
8 mins
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa Polls: A Strategic Shift in the Political Landscape
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot in Private Ceremony
11 mins
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot in Private Ceremony
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
15 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
27 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app