AI & ML

AI-Powered Barista Stirs Up Discussions on the Future of Work

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:14 am EST
In the heart of Las Vegas, at the annual CES technology trade show, an AI-powered barista stunned attendees with its mastery over the intricate art of creating latte designs – a skill typically honed by human baristas over months, if not years. This is just one example of the leaps in robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) that were on display at the event, demonstrating the increasing fusion of automation and AI across multiple sectors.

A Broad Spectrum of Robotic Applications

Robots showcased at the event varied widely in their applications and capabilities. Some were designed for household chores, while others provided entertainment, embodying the growing trend of robotics infiltrating everyday life.

Implications on the Job Market and Industries

The event also sparked discussions on the implications of such technologies on the job market, particularly in places like the Las Vegas Strip, which heavily relies on service industry jobs. Here, the Culinary Workers Union, representing a significant portion of service workers, may face challenges as these technologies continue to evolve and potentially displace human workers.

The Balance between Technological Progress and Job Security

The event wasn’t just about showcasing the most recent advancements in robotics and AI. It also served as a platform for engaging in conversations about the future of work, the role of AI and robotics in society, and the delicate balance between technological progress and job security. The union, for instance, has negotiated new contracts that include job protection measures like severance pay and the option for workers to move to a different department if their current job is eliminated by technology. This negotiation underscores the need for proactive action to mitigate the potential disruption caused by AI and robotics in the workplace.

As a food tech startup at the event demonstrated its autonomous barista bots, aimed at addressing labor shortages in the service industry, the concerns of traditional baristas about the potential impact of AI on their jobs were brought to the fore. The emergence of these innovative technologies, while exciting, also calls for careful consideration of their implications on traditional roles and industries.

AI & ML
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

