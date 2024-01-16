AI Model Predicts Arctic Permafrost Changes with Unprecedented Accuracy

Scientists from Los Alamos National Laboratory, partnering with Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, have pioneered an artificial intelligence (AI) model with high-resolution capabilities to anticipate transformations in permafrost coverage within the Arctic. The AI, employing supervised machine learning, demonstrated an 83% accuracy rate in mapping permafrost distribution when tested against ground data from Alaska's Seward Peninsula. This represents a notable advancement from the current pan-Arctic model's accuracy rate of 50%. The new model provides a resolution of less than 100 square feet, facilitating enhanced precision in risk assessments for infrastructure such as roads and pipelines.

Advertisment

Unveiling the AI Model

The study, spearheaded by Evan Thaler and published in Earth and Space Science, scrutinized the AI model's transferability to diverse terrains. Initial results indicated restricted transferability, nonetheless the team anticipates that further training with a broader range of data will improve the model's applicability across various Arctic landscapes. The AI model incorporates ecological factors, including vegetative greenness and duration of snow cover, to inform its predictions.

Testing the Model

Advertisment

In the course of their research, the team tested three different AI methodologies, with support vector machines emerging as the most promising for accurately predicting permafrost coverage in unfamiliar terrains.

The Implications

In a separate study featured in the journal Nature Climate Change, it was revealed that recently thawed permafrost in Alaska is not retained in local ecosystems, prompting a restructuring of the entire carbon cycle at high latitudes. This is mainly due to the release of carbon into the atmosphere, thereby increasing warming. The study explored the carbon flow through food chains in Alaska's taiga and tundra, finding that there has been a significant restructuring of food chains over the past 30 years, with detrital food chains rising in importance within the carbon cycle.