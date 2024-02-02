AI Lobbying Surges as Calls for 2023 Regulation Gain Momentum

In a significant turn of events last year, lobbying related to artificial intelligence (AI) soared by nearly 200% compared to 2022, as revealed by federal lobbying disclosures. This surge in lobbying activities saw the participation of over 450 organizations, marking a crucial shift from the 158 organizations in the previous year. The organizations ranged from big tech firms and AI startups to pharmaceuticals, insurance, finance, and academia.

Mounting Demands for AI Regulation

This dramatic increase occurred amidst growing demands for AI regulation and the Biden administration's active efforts to establish these regulations. Interestingly, the lobbying scene saw the entrance of newcomers from a multitude of industries. Companies such as ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, Tesla, Spotify, Shopify, and Pinterest have now become active participants. The scene also saw an increased involvement from sectors such as chip manufacturing and biopharmaceuticals.

Expenditure on Federal Lobbying

These organizations, while lobbying for AI, also addressed numerous other issues. The collective expenditure on federal lobbying in 2023 was over a staggering $957 million. In October, marking a historic moment, President Biden issued an executive order on AI, the first of its kind in the U.S. This order mandated new safety assessments and thorough research on AI's impact on labor, among other directives.

The Role of NIST and Public Involvement

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) was tasked with developing AI model evaluation guidelines following the executive order. The document has been under scrutiny by various stakeholders, including lawmakers and civil rights organizations, since its release. The debate on AI fairness has gained momentum, with voices suggesting that the executive order could be more robust in addressing the harms of AI, especially for marginalized communities. NIST has been collecting public comments to shape the forthcoming AI regulations. The deadline for these comments was February 2. The institute sought input on creating responsible AI standards and managing risks associated with generative AI and synthetic content.