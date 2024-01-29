AI Leadership: The Rise of Executive Appointments in AI across Industries

In an era of rapid technological evolution, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has spurred a new trend in executive appointments across myriad sectors. Renowned organizations, including Equifax, Ashley Furniture, Eversheds Sutherland, and The New York Times, have embraced this shift, appointing executives with a focused mandate on AI. This surge mirrors historical patterns, reminiscent of when technological and financial shifts prompted the creation of roles such as chief information officers and chief data officers.

AI Leadership: A Response to Mandates and Market Needs

The accelerated appointment of AI-centric executives is a direct response to President Joe Biden's executive order. This mandate requires federal departments and agencies to establish safeguards for AI technology, underscoring the need for specialized leadership in this domain. Beyond regulatory compliance, companies are also driven by a desire to harness AI's transformative potential and to project a forward-thinking, technologically advanced image.

AI Executives in Action

Within the healthcare industry, Florida Blue made a strategic move, appointing Svetlana Bender as vice president of AI and behavioural science. Tasked with piloting AI projects, her initiatives include a chatbot for coding and data analysis that promises to enhance efficiency. Similarly, consulting firm Accenture has promoted Lan Guan to the role of chief AI officer, with a mandate to advise clients and develop AI tools. On the academic front, Western University has entrusted Mark Daley with the role of chief AI officer, overseeing various AI pilot projects.

The Longevity of AI Roles: A Matter of Debate

Despite the surge in AI executive appointments, the longevity of such roles has been met with some skepticism. Critics suggest that AI responsibilities will eventually become integrated into various job functions, negating the need for specialized AI leadership. However, others argue for the enduring necessity of AI-focused roles, particularly in sectors like healthcare. In these realms, AI has the potential to address significant gaps in efficiency and service delivery, necessitating an informed leader to navigate the technology's complexities and opportunities.

Recently, intelligent video analytics company, Qortex, joins the growing list of organizations appointing AI executives. The newly appointed executives, armed with expertise in programmatic, yield operations, and marketing, are anticipated to increase revenue and pursue aggressive expansion in 2024.