AI Joins the Epica Awards Jury: A Glimpse into the Future of Creative Competitions

The fusion of technology and creativity reached a new frontier with the Epica Awards, an annual competition renowned for its human-juried accolades, introducing a parallel experiment involving Artificial Intelligence (AI). The experiment deployed the GPT4-Turbo API to analyze and score entries based on their textual presentations, employing a unique approach that hinged on the Epica Awards’ standardization tool. This innovation was designed to ensure that campaign ideas were clearly deciphered for AI processing.

AI as an Impartial Judge

The AI, known for its impartiality, ran evaluations 80 times for each entry to average out the scores using the interquartile range method. This statistical technique effectively removed outliers and emphasized the central tendency of the data. The resultant AI scores and textual justifications were synthesized, yielding comprehensive AI commentaries on each campaign. Such a methodology provided insights uncolored by human biases, focusing strictly on the campaign’s quality within its category.

Human vs AI Scoring

The experiment revealed intriguing results. AI scores were generally higher than those awarded by the human jury, with an average of 7.45 compared to 6.60. This discrepancy may be attributed to AI’s inability to recognize previously executed ideas, unlike human journalists, who possess a deeper understanding of originality. The correlation coefficient of about 0.25 indicated a modest alignment with human voting patterns.

Case Study: ‘The X-Tinction Timeline’ Campaign

The contrasting evaluation approaches between AI and humans were epitomized in the review of ‘The X-Tinction Timeline’ campaign. The AI delivered a straightforward positive review, emphasizing the campaign’s merits. In contrast, a human juror presented a nuanced perspective that considered external factors such as public relations and the campaign’s potential impact on donations, reflecting the layered understanding humans bring to the table.

This groundbreaking initiative by the Epica Awards opens a dialogue on the role AI could play in future creative competitions. While it underlines the irreplaceable value of human understanding and context, it also highlights the potential advantages of impartial AI evaluation. The experiment underscores the importance of balancing these two perspectives for a more comprehensive and unbiased assessment of creative endeavors.