en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

AI Joins the Epica Awards Jury: A Glimpse into the Future of Creative Competitions

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:57 am EST
AI Joins the Epica Awards Jury: A Glimpse into the Future of Creative Competitions

The fusion of technology and creativity reached a new frontier with the Epica Awards, an annual competition renowned for its human-juried accolades, introducing a parallel experiment involving Artificial Intelligence (AI). The experiment deployed the GPT4-Turbo API to analyze and score entries based on their textual presentations, employing a unique approach that hinged on the Epica Awards’ standardization tool. This innovation was designed to ensure that campaign ideas were clearly deciphered for AI processing.

AI as an Impartial Judge

The AI, known for its impartiality, ran evaluations 80 times for each entry to average out the scores using the interquartile range method. This statistical technique effectively removed outliers and emphasized the central tendency of the data. The resultant AI scores and textual justifications were synthesized, yielding comprehensive AI commentaries on each campaign. Such a methodology provided insights uncolored by human biases, focusing strictly on the campaign’s quality within its category.

Human vs AI Scoring

The experiment revealed intriguing results. AI scores were generally higher than those awarded by the human jury, with an average of 7.45 compared to 6.60. This discrepancy may be attributed to AI’s inability to recognize previously executed ideas, unlike human journalists, who possess a deeper understanding of originality. The correlation coefficient of about 0.25 indicated a modest alignment with human voting patterns.

Case Study: ‘The X-Tinction Timeline’ Campaign

The contrasting evaluation approaches between AI and humans were epitomized in the review of ‘The X-Tinction Timeline’ campaign. The AI delivered a straightforward positive review, emphasizing the campaign’s merits. In contrast, a human juror presented a nuanced perspective that considered external factors such as public relations and the campaign’s potential impact on donations, reflecting the layered understanding humans bring to the table.

This groundbreaking initiative by the Epica Awards opens a dialogue on the role AI could play in future creative competitions. While it underlines the irreplaceable value of human understanding and context, it also highlights the potential advantages of impartial AI evaluation. The experiment underscores the importance of balancing these two perspectives for a more comprehensive and unbiased assessment of creative endeavors.

0
AI & ML
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
1 min ago
Nadir Godrej Highlights AI's Potential in India's Sectoral Growth at WEF Annual Meeting
Chairman of Godrej Industries, Nadir Godrej, highlighted the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in accelerating the growth of various sectors in India, including manufacturing and healthcare, at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting. Godrej’s insightful remarks underscored his optimism about India’s climate objectives, emphasizing the country’s positive trajectory on climate-related issues and faith in
Nadir Godrej Highlights AI's Potential in India's Sectoral Growth at WEF Annual Meeting
AI Revolutionizes Construction Industry, Promises Efficiency and Cost Savings
38 mins ago
AI Revolutionizes Construction Industry, Promises Efficiency and Cost Savings
Bill Nye Discusses the Challenges and Future of AI at CNBC Summit
1 hour ago
Bill Nye Discusses the Challenges and Future of AI at CNBC Summit
TCS Boosts AI Focus: Launches AI Experience Zone and Trains 150,000 Employees in GenAI
7 mins ago
TCS Boosts AI Focus: Launches AI Experience Zone and Trains 150,000 Employees in GenAI
Pery: Revolutionizing ADHD Management with AI
10 mins ago
Pery: Revolutionizing ADHD Management with AI
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
14 mins ago
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Aedes Index Drops in St James, but the Fight Against Dengue Continues
7 seconds
Aedes Index Drops in St James, but the Fight Against Dengue Continues
Dora Wai to Assume Role as Secretary General of Legislative Council Secretariat
51 seconds
Dora Wai to Assume Role as Secretary General of Legislative Council Secretariat
Canada's Housing Debate Intensifies Amid Plans to Fast-Track Housing Projects
52 seconds
Canada's Housing Debate Intensifies Amid Plans to Fast-Track Housing Projects
Declining Support for Liberals: A Deep Dive into Canadian Politics
1 min
Declining Support for Liberals: A Deep Dive into Canadian Politics
Bucks Clinch Victory Over Kings in Thrilling Overtime Game
1 min
Bucks Clinch Victory Over Kings in Thrilling Overtime Game
Midi Libre's New Podcast 'Graine De Champions' Spotlights Occitanie Athletes Ahead of Paris Olympics
1 min
Midi Libre's New Podcast 'Graine De Champions' Spotlights Occitanie Athletes Ahead of Paris Olympics
Hobart Hurricanes Employees in Controversy Over Road Rule Violation Caught on Dashcam
2 mins
Hobart Hurricanes Employees in Controversy Over Road Rule Violation Caught on Dashcam
Godwin Obaje Scores Double in Rangers' Convincing Victory Over Gombe United
2 mins
Godwin Obaje Scores Double in Rangers' Convincing Victory Over Gombe United
Taiwanese Chip Magnate Calls for Vigilance Amid Potential Threat from China
2 mins
Taiwanese Chip Magnate Calls for Vigilance Amid Potential Threat from China
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
14 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app