en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

AI Innovations in Healthcare: Cambridgeshire Start-Ups Leading the Way

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
AI Innovations in Healthcare: Cambridgeshire Start-Ups Leading the Way

Two trailblazing start-ups from Cambridgeshire, Supersense Technologies and BiologIC Technologies, are exploiting the capabilities of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to revolutionize healthcare. With unique approaches to dementia care and drug production, both firms are making significant strides in addressing pressing healthcare challenges.

Supersense Technologies: AI-Driven Dementia Care

Supersense Technologies, the brainchild of co-founders Matt Ash and James Brown, has introduced an innovative, non-invasive monitoring device to assist dementia patients and their carers. This AI-enabled device learns the routine behavior patterns of dementia patients and flags any irregular changes to the carers. The system can identify abnormalities such as increased night waking, mobility issues, and immediate threats like falls.

The device’s design ensures privacy, foregoes the use of cameras or microphones, and relies on a single plug-in box equipped with advanced sensors. Currently in its early stages, Supersense is amassing feedback from carers and aims to secure a spot on the shortlist for the Longitude Prize on Dementia in 2024.

BiologIC Technologies: Accelerating Drug Production

Meanwhile, BiologIC Technologies, located just 15 miles from Cambridge, is employing AI to expedite the production of life-saving drugs. The company’s focus is on accelerating the manufacturing of nucleic acid medicines, crucial for COVID-19 vaccines and cancer care. By deploying ‘biological computers’ capable of processing liquids and DNA, BiologIC’s technology can rapidly produce large quantities of vaccines. This approach could pave the way for personalized medicine production.

UK Government’s Investment in AI for Healthcare

The UK government has acknowledged the transformative potential of AI in healthcare by allocating significant funding to fast-track its application in life sciences and engineering biology. This investment illustrates the government’s commitment to harnessing AI’s power to improve healthcare outcomes.

Both Supersense Technologies and BiologIC Technologies are making substantial contributions to the sector’s growth, leveraging AI to significantly improve healthcare outcomes. Their work signals an exciting future for AI in healthcare, promising enhanced patient care and a potential reduction in the time and cost of drug production.

0
AI & ML United Kingdom
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

VanceAI Revolutionizes AI-Generated Content: Unveils Advanced Tools for Digital Artistry

By Shivani Chauhan

Plave: Shaping the Future of Entertainment with Virtual K-pop

By BNN Correspondents

Egypt Advances National AI Strategy, Commences Second Phase

By Dil Bar Irshad

Qatar Career Development Centre Unveils Career Guide’s 14th Edition: Empowering Next-Gen Leaders

By BNN Correspondents

AI's Promising Future in Transforming India's Tech Sector ...
@AI & ML · 1 hour
AI's Promising Future in Transforming India's Tech Sector ...
heart comment 0
AI Fuses Past and Present in New Rendition of ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’

By BNN Correspondents

AI Fuses Past and Present in New Rendition of 'Lutt Putt Gaya'
BIG Transforms Concert Stage Design with a Silver Orb for WhoMadeWho

By BNN Correspondents

BIG Transforms Concert Stage Design with a Silver Orb for WhoMadeWho
SentinelOne Acquires PingSafe: A Leap Forward in AI-Powered Cloud Security

By Shivani Chauhan

SentinelOne Acquires PingSafe: A Leap Forward in AI-Powered Cloud Security
Cryptocurrency Surge: Spotlight on Solana, Borroe Finance, Wemix, and Conflux

By Olalekan Adigun

Cryptocurrency Surge: Spotlight on Solana, Borroe Finance, Wemix, and Conflux
Latest Headlines
World News
University of Rhode Island Basketball Team: A Battle Against Odds
2 mins
University of Rhode Island Basketball Team: A Battle Against Odds
Huberdeau's Goal Breaks Drought, Paves Way for Flames' Victory
2 mins
Huberdeau's Goal Breaks Drought, Paves Way for Flames' Victory
Qatar's Economy Set for Rebound, Fueled by Non-Oil Sector Growth
2 mins
Qatar's Economy Set for Rebound, Fueled by Non-Oil Sector Growth
New Zealand Blood Service's Race Against Time Amidst Holiday Season
3 mins
New Zealand Blood Service's Race Against Time Amidst Holiday Season
The Global Struggle with Post-Holiday Weight Gain: Understanding the Challenges and Solutions
3 mins
The Global Struggle with Post-Holiday Weight Gain: Understanding the Challenges and Solutions
Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha: A New Wellness Oasis in Abu Dhabi
3 mins
Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha: A New Wellness Oasis in Abu Dhabi
Big Bash League Showdown: Unbeaten Brisbane Heat Face Sydney Sixers in Top-of-the-Table Clash
3 mins
Big Bash League Showdown: Unbeaten Brisbane Heat Face Sydney Sixers in Top-of-the-Table Clash
Malaysian CSOs Call for Legislative Reforms, Inspired by Taiwan's Digital Democracy
3 mins
Malaysian CSOs Call for Legislative Reforms, Inspired by Taiwan's Digital Democracy
Toddler's Cancer Battle Exposes Family's Financial Strain
3 mins
Toddler's Cancer Battle Exposes Family's Financial Strain
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app