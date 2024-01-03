AI Innovations in Healthcare: Cambridgeshire Start-Ups Leading the Way

Two trailblazing start-ups from Cambridgeshire, Supersense Technologies and BiologIC Technologies, are exploiting the capabilities of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to revolutionize healthcare. With unique approaches to dementia care and drug production, both firms are making significant strides in addressing pressing healthcare challenges.

Supersense Technologies: AI-Driven Dementia Care

Supersense Technologies, the brainchild of co-founders Matt Ash and James Brown, has introduced an innovative, non-invasive monitoring device to assist dementia patients and their carers. This AI-enabled device learns the routine behavior patterns of dementia patients and flags any irregular changes to the carers. The system can identify abnormalities such as increased night waking, mobility issues, and immediate threats like falls.

The device’s design ensures privacy, foregoes the use of cameras or microphones, and relies on a single plug-in box equipped with advanced sensors. Currently in its early stages, Supersense is amassing feedback from carers and aims to secure a spot on the shortlist for the Longitude Prize on Dementia in 2024.

BiologIC Technologies: Accelerating Drug Production

Meanwhile, BiologIC Technologies, located just 15 miles from Cambridge, is employing AI to expedite the production of life-saving drugs. The company’s focus is on accelerating the manufacturing of nucleic acid medicines, crucial for COVID-19 vaccines and cancer care. By deploying ‘biological computers’ capable of processing liquids and DNA, BiologIC’s technology can rapidly produce large quantities of vaccines. This approach could pave the way for personalized medicine production.

UK Government’s Investment in AI for Healthcare

The UK government has acknowledged the transformative potential of AI in healthcare by allocating significant funding to fast-track its application in life sciences and engineering biology. This investment illustrates the government’s commitment to harnessing AI’s power to improve healthcare outcomes.

Both Supersense Technologies and BiologIC Technologies are making substantial contributions to the sector’s growth, leveraging AI to significantly improve healthcare outcomes. Their work signals an exciting future for AI in healthcare, promising enhanced patient care and a potential reduction in the time and cost of drug production.