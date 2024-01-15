AI Influencers: The New Trendsetters in Digital Marketing

Artificial Intelligence influencers are fast becoming a phenomenon in the digital sphere, giving human influencers a run for their money. These virtual influencers, products of advanced generative AI and 3D modeling technologies, are making waves in the digital marketing world. The lineup of AI stars includes notable personalities like Miquela Sousa (Lil Miquela), Bermuda, Blawko, Naina, Kyra, Tia Sharma, and Sravya, all of whom have carved their niche in the digital world.

AI influencers like Lil Miquela, who boasts over 3 million followers on Instagram, have collaborated with high-profile brands, generating revenue that rivals their human counterparts. The process of creating such influencers involves sophisticated tools like Maya, Blender, and Unreal Engine, along with AI technologies for motion capture and voice cloning.

India has also joined the AI influencer bandwagon, with virtual influencers like Naina and Kyra making their debut in the digital arena. These AI personas, crafted with a mix of human actors and AI face swap technology, offer a lifelike experience at events and on social media platforms.

The Perks and Challenges of AI Influencers

The rise of AI influencers comes with several benefits. They offer a controlled narrative, maintain an unaging persona, and provide unique storytelling opportunities for brands. However, there are challenges in the form of finding skilled talent and needing powerful computing resources.

Real-life influencers and celebrities are also exploring the creation of virtual avatars to leverage these technologies, although concerns over the misuse of their likeness remain. Despite these hurdles, the AI influencer ecosystem is thriving, with brands recognizing the potential for engaging content and impactful marketing.

Looking Forward: AI Influencers in 2024

With the dominance of AI-powered chatbots with distinct brand personalities, shoppable video content, and privacy-first marketing predicted for 2024, the rise of AI influencers is expected to continue. The breakout year for generative AI in 2023 has set the stage for further growth in this sector. However, the importance of maintaining a human touch and personal connection with the audience is paramount, suggesting that AI can be used as a support system to enhance efficiency, but not replace human creativity.