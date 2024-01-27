AI in the Workplace: A Tale of Optimism and Caution

The Saturday morning segment on CBS, centered on artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, painted a largely optimistic picture of AI’s role in the workplace. By emphasizing the benefits and downplaying potential risks and job losses, the segment underscored the positives of AI integration in the workforce. Particularly, the report highlighted the use of AI in kitchens, attributing this surge in automation to increases in the minimum wage that have compelled restaurants to seek technological alternatives.

AI's Promise: More Jobs, Not Less

Viewers were assured that despite the fear of job losses, AI and robotics would create more jobs than they eradicate. However, the report sidestepped addressing concerns about the quality or wages of these newly formed positions. The reporter's description of an AI-operated kitchen as a tasty technical treat encapsulated the report's overall tone.

Contrasting Opinions: A Cautionary Tale

Anchor Michelle Miller, however, offered a dissenting perspective. Drawing an analogy between workers at risk of losing their jobs to automation and the myth of the boiling frog, she suggested that human workers, like the frog, might not recognize the slow encroachment of AI on their employment until it's too late. Miller's comments underscored the necessity for caution and awareness regarding the potential negative aspects of AI in the workplace. This viewpoint contrasted sharply with the otherwise optimistic tone of the segment and her co-anchors' views.

AI in Job Search: A Growing Trend

Meanwhile, a recent survey highlights the increasing use of AI tools by job seekers to enhance their resumes. Hiring managers are also encouraging the use of AI for job search documents. AI-powered tools such as Canva's Magic Write and Grammarly's Resume Skills Generator are experiencing extensive usage. The trend of incorporating visual components in resumes and the expectation from hiring managers for AI usage reflect the profound impact of AI on the job market and the evolving expectations of hiring managers.