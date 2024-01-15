en English
AI & ML

AI in the Crosshairs: Antitrust Litigation’s New Battlefield

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:24 am EST
AI in the Crosshairs: Antitrust Litigation’s New Battlefield

Artificial intelligence (AI), with its ever-evolving abilities and implications, has found a new battlefield: antitrust litigation. Sima Namiri-Kalantari, a partner at Crowell & Moring’s Antitrust and Competition Group, points out that generative AI – a form of AI that can produce new content based on learned data inputs – has become a critical factor in these legal confrontations, particularly with regard to practices like price fixing.

A New Interface of AI and Law

In a series of recent events, several class action lawsuits have been filed against companies across diverse industries, accusing them of using AI to manipulate or set market prices. A district court judge in Nevada, however, dismissed one such case but allowed potential for amendment on the grounds that the plaintiffs did not adequately allege an agreement. The ongoing cases and anticipated government investigations by the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission are expected to provide more clarity on the antitrust implications of AI.

AI: A Potential Tool for Collusion?

Namiri-Kalantari suggests that collusion through AI might not always be overt, such as when companies share data anonymously in a pooled database. This practice raises questions about whether such data sharing qualifies as an agreement to collude. In addition, AI could potentially be used for exclusionary or predatory tactics to create or maintain monopolies, further complicating the legal landscape.

Preparing for an AI-Driven Future

As AI-related antitrust litigation appears to be on the rise, companies are advised to take proactive measures to minimize antitrust exposure. These steps can include understanding the objectives of AI usage, knowing who has access to the data, comprehending how the AI operates, and ensuring compliance with antitrust laws through regular contract reviews and employee training.

Moreover, generative AI platforms present other legal challenges, such as determining who owns the output, whether it infringes on existing works, and whether it is eligible for protection. As AI becomes more integral to various sectors, including the legal profession itself, these challenges need to be thoroughly addressed to prevent possible legal complications and privacy violations.

AI & ML
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

