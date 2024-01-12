en English
AI & ML

AI in Risky Human Decision-Making: A Promise and a Limitation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:27 pm EST
In the realm of risky decision-making, the human mind often walks a tightrope, swinging between mathematically optimal choices and those that result in monetary losses. This paradoxical behavior has been probed using laboratory gambles, a perfect microcosm for dissecting risky choices, as they involve alternative actions, probabilistic outcomes, and a spectrum of payoffs. Economic theories like the Cumulative Prospect Theory by Kahneman and Tversky have tried to decode this enigma of human decision-making, earning them accolades such as the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences. Yet, forecasting human behavior in the face of risk remains a Gordian knot.

Unraveling the Mystery with AI

Recently, a study by Peterson et al. at Princeton University brought artificial intelligence (AI), specifically deep neural networks, into this complex equation. They sifted through a colossal dataset of human gambling decisions, aiming to bolster prediction accuracy. The result was a ‘machine-learned theory of economic decision-making’ that surpassed traditional theories in predicting outcomes within a specific dataset. The AI’s efficiency in predicting human risky decisions signaled a promising stride in the field.

AI’s Prediction Power: Not a Universal Solvent

However, the triumph of AI was soon put under the microscope by the LOEWE project ‘WhiteBox’ at TU Darmstadt. Their research exposed the Achilles’ heel of the AI models: their predictions weren’t universally accurate and faltered when applied to other datasets or more naturalistic decision-making scenarios. This revelation underscored the limitations of AI in comprehending human cognition, hinting at the fact that there is no one-size-fits-all solution in this realm.

The Need for a Multifaceted Approach

The study underscores the necessity for a judicious mix of theoretical knowledge, machine learning, and data analysis in elucidating human decision-making processes. While the AI models’ prowess in predicting human decisions in specific scenarios is undeniable, a broader, more holistic approach is required for a comprehensive understanding of human behavior. Cognitive science, it appears, cannot be entirely automated by artificial intelligence. The dance between human decisions and their mathematical optimum continues, and the rhythm is far from predictable.

AI & ML Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

