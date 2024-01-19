AI Floods Internet: Study Reveals Over Half of Online Content Grapples with Quality

An alarming study from researchers at the Amazon Web Services AI Lab reveals that over half of the internet content could be poorly generated and translated by artificial intelligence (AI). The study, which is yet to be peer-reviewed, suggests that more than 57% of online sentences have been translated into at least two languages, often losing quality in the process. This degradation points to the rampant use of large language model (LLM) AI in creating and translating content, particularly for languages with fewer resources.

AI and the Quality of Web Content

The aftermath of this trend is particularly felt in languages with less available data for AI training. These lower-resource languages are caught in a detrimental cycle of poor-quality, AI-generated content primarily produced for clickbait-driven ad revenue. The study's findings raise significant concerns about the growing dominance of AI in content translation, especially for non-English languages. The ultimate consequence of this phenomenon could be a downward spiral in the quality and usability of the internet.

AI-Generated Gibberish: A Threat to Advanced AI Development

This pervasive issue also poses potential threats to the progression of advanced AI models for less common languages. For successful training, these models require high-quality data, which is becoming increasingly scarce due to the proliferation of AI-translated gibberish. Various platforms have taken notice of this problem. Google, for instance, is grappling with the task of filtering out AI-generated content from its search and news algorithms.

AI Content Challenges: An Industry-Wide Problem

Amazon is not immune to these challenges either. The e-commerce giant is also struggling with AI-content-related issues within its marketplace. Furthermore, Google News is reportedly promoting AI-generated articles, contributing to the deluge of poor-quality content on the internet. This has raised concerns about the opaque nature of Google News and the potential for AI-generated news articles to dominate search results. The threat of AI supplanting human-generated content across various industries is becoming increasingly real.

With websites posting duplicated, poor-quality AI-generated material without proper curation, the issue is escalating. Despite Google's policy prioritizing content quality over its production process, the rise of AI-generated content remains a significant challenge. Now, more than ever, the development of AI-powered tools to combat the prevalence of AI-generated content and improve search engine rankings is crucial. It is clear that the digital landscape is morphing rapidly, with AI playing a significant role in its evolution. However, the question remains: at what cost?