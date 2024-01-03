AI Firm Meeranda to Showcase Innovations at Microsoft Reactor PitchFest

Meeranda, an acclaimed AI solutions provider catering to the needs of Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and Global Multinational Corporations (MNCs), has earned a prestigious spot at the Microsoft Reactor – Toronto AI Entrepreneurs Unite – Founders Hub PitchFest, scheduled for January 16th, 2024. This much-anticipated event, orchestrated by tech giant Microsoft, serves as a platform for flourishing AI companies to unveil their groundbreaking innovations.

From Founders Hub to PitchFest

The participating entities, including Meeranda, were meticulously chosen from the cohort of the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub program, a well-curated initiative designed to bolster startups by equipping them with valuable resources and mentorship. Meeranda’s inclusion in the PitchFest stands as a testament to its significant contribution to the burgeoning AI industry and offers a fertile ground for networking and potential collaborations.

Riding the Wave of AI Innovations

Expressing enthusiasm at the prospect of sharing Meeranda’s vision on such an influential stage, the company’s CEO, Mr. Raji Wahidy, stated, “We are thrilled to showcase our innovative AI solutions that are set to revolutionize customer experiences.” Meeranda is eagerly planning to deploy its product to early adopters and carve new partnerships in the first quarter of the year. The company is reputed for its real-time, human-like AI solutions targeted at amplifying customer experience by slashing wait times, providing timely support, and maintaining a consistent quality of service.

Global Reach and Free Demos

Having already secured agreements in six countries spanned across seven industries, Meeranda is now offering a free demo of its AI solutions to businesses interested in optimizing their operations. This move is a strategic effort to demonstrate the efficacy of their solutions and to attract a broader clientele.