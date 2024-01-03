en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

AI Firm Meeranda to Showcase Innovations at Microsoft Reactor PitchFest

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:20 am EST
AI Firm Meeranda to Showcase Innovations at Microsoft Reactor PitchFest

Meeranda, an acclaimed AI solutions provider catering to the needs of Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and Global Multinational Corporations (MNCs), has earned a prestigious spot at the Microsoft Reactor – Toronto AI Entrepreneurs Unite – Founders Hub PitchFest, scheduled for January 16th, 2024. This much-anticipated event, orchestrated by tech giant Microsoft, serves as a platform for flourishing AI companies to unveil their groundbreaking innovations.

From Founders Hub to PitchFest

The participating entities, including Meeranda, were meticulously chosen from the cohort of the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub program, a well-curated initiative designed to bolster startups by equipping them with valuable resources and mentorship. Meeranda’s inclusion in the PitchFest stands as a testament to its significant contribution to the burgeoning AI industry and offers a fertile ground for networking and potential collaborations.

Riding the Wave of AI Innovations

Expressing enthusiasm at the prospect of sharing Meeranda’s vision on such an influential stage, the company’s CEO, Mr. Raji Wahidy, stated, “We are thrilled to showcase our innovative AI solutions that are set to revolutionize customer experiences.” Meeranda is eagerly planning to deploy its product to early adopters and carve new partnerships in the first quarter of the year. The company is reputed for its real-time, human-like AI solutions targeted at amplifying customer experience by slashing wait times, providing timely support, and maintaining a consistent quality of service.

Global Reach and Free Demos

Having already secured agreements in six countries spanned across seven industries, Meeranda is now offering a free demo of its AI solutions to businesses interested in optimizing their operations. This move is a strategic effort to demonstrate the efficacy of their solutions and to attract a broader clientele.

0
AI & ML Business
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Social Media Surveillance by Law Enforcement Raises Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Sikander 'Sonny' Khan: A Rising Star in Tech and Philanthropy

By Rizwan Shah

Meeranda to Participate in Microsoft's AI PitchFest

By Geeta Pillai

Meta's 'Seamless': A Giant Leap in Real-Time Cross-Lingual Communication

By Momen Zellmi

Articul8: Intel's New Independent Company Spearheading GenAI Adoption ...
@AI & ML · 18 mins
Articul8: Intel's New Independent Company Spearheading GenAI Adoption ...
heart comment 0
Intel Launches Independent AI Venture, Articul8 AI

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Intel Launches Independent AI Venture, Articul8 AI
RiskOn International and MeetKai Join Forces to Launch Innovative AI Product, askROI.com

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

RiskOn International and MeetKai Join Forces to Launch Innovative AI Product, askROI.com
Mphasis Revamps Leadership to Amplify Focus on AI

By Dil Bar Irshad

Mphasis Revamps Leadership to Amplify Focus on AI
Embracing Advanced Data Analytics: The New Norm for Businesses

By Justice Nwafor

Embracing Advanced Data Analytics: The New Norm for Businesses
Latest Headlines
World News
British Columbia Gears Up for Critical 2024 Provincial Election
25 seconds
British Columbia Gears Up for Critical 2024 Provincial Election
State Department Press Briefing Reinforces Commitment to Diplomacy and Democratic Values
1 min
State Department Press Briefing Reinforces Commitment to Diplomacy and Democratic Values
Kristi Noem Expresses Disapproval of Nikki Haley as Trump's Potential Running Mate
1 min
Kristi Noem Expresses Disapproval of Nikki Haley as Trump's Potential Running Mate
California's New Housing Bills Set to Address Long-Term Housing Shortage
1 min
California's New Housing Bills Set to Address Long-Term Housing Shortage
Warriors vs. Settlers: A Clash of Determination in the Barbados T10 Cricket Tournament
2 mins
Warriors vs. Settlers: A Clash of Determination in the Barbados T10 Cricket Tournament
Biathlon World Cup at Oberhof Delayed Due to Weather; French Athletes Demoted
2 mins
Biathlon World Cup at Oberhof Delayed Due to Weather; French Athletes Demoted
All-Ireland Strategy Urged to Combat Lough Neagh's Toxic Algae Problem
3 mins
All-Ireland Strategy Urged to Combat Lough Neagh's Toxic Algae Problem
Top GOP Leader Tom Emmer Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Run
3 mins
Top GOP Leader Tom Emmer Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Run
Leon Lundy and Kingsley Smith Appointed to New Government Positions in the Bahamas
3 mins
Leon Lundy and Kingsley Smith Appointed to New Government Positions in the Bahamas
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
7 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app