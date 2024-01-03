en English
AI Ethics on Trial: Artists Sue MidJourney over Unauthorized Use of Work

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:15 pm EST
In the ever-evolving landscape of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the ethical usage of this technology is sparking contentious debates. A recent lawsuit against MidJourney, an AI platform, serves as a stark reminder of the ethical complexities surrounding this issue. The case has its roots in the allegations of several artists who claim that MidJourney has been using their styles and images without consent or remuneration to train its AI.

Exhibit J: A Damning Revelation

A document, now known as Exhibit J, was leaked during the proceedings, revealing a comprehensive list categorizing artists by their styles. A Google document, attached to the case, pointed out specific artists for AI training. Both these documents suggest a blatant disregard of artists’ rights by MidJourney.

Alleged Attempts to Silence Dissent

Adding fuel to the fire, allegations have surfaced about MidJourney’s possible engagement in unethical practices aimed at silencing criticism. An account belonging to a critic of MidJourney, along with all their generated content, was mysteriously deleted. This action raises serious concerns about the integrity of MidJourney’s ethical standards.

The Ongoing Battle and Future Implications

The case against MidJourney is still ongoing, with more updates expected as the situation unfolds. The outcome of this lawsuit can potentially set a precedent for ethical standards in the AI industry, impacting intellectual property rights and content generation.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

