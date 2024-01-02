en English
AI & ML

AI-Envisioned Future: UK Cities Transformed by 2050

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:06 am EST
AI-Envisioned Future: UK Cities Transformed by 2050

Picture a future where cities’ distinctive, time-honored architecture blends seamlessly with sophisticated, autonomous transport systems. This is the vision that Duncan Thomsen, a Brighton-based film editor, has brought to life using artificial intelligence (AI) software. Thomsen has employed AI to generate images of what five of the UK’s largest cities—London, Edinburgh, Manchester, Cardiff, and Birmingham—might look like by 2050.

AI’s Glimpse into the Future

Utilizing the software Midjourney, available via the Discord application, Thomsen has produced striking visuals that fuse Britain’s historical architecture with transport systems reminiscent of those seen in the film Blade Runner. The images created serve as a testament to the potential of AI in shaping our perceptions of the future. These visual predictions of the UK’s urban landscapes, thirty years hence, offer a unique blend of tradition and innovation.

Cityscapes Reimagined

The visuals reveal a future where advanced public transport systems are not an intrusive addition but a natural extension of the existing cityscapes. They depict pedestrianized zones in cities like Edinburgh, bustling with autonomous, driverless buses. The illustrations underscore the influence of evolving technologies and design principles on urban development, highlighting how today’s younger generations might shape their future environment.

AI and Portrayal of Regional Characteristics

Prior to this project, Thomsen had harnessed the power of Midjourney to generate AI-based representations of ‘average people’ from 13 UK counties. This innovative use of AI was aimed at exploring regional characteristics and stereotypes. From the trendy Londoners to the bohemian Somerset folk, from the young, urban Oxfordshire locals to the older, rural Norfolk residents, Thomsen’s AI-projected images encapsulate the diversity of the UK.

Thomsen’s work, both past and present, underscores the transformative potential of AI in envisioning future cityscapes and understanding regional identities. It serves as a potent reminder of the impact of technology on our perception of the world, and how it will shape our future.

author

BNN Correspondents

