AI Emerges as Key Driver for Semiconductor Sales, Shows Global Semiconductor Alliance Survey

The Global Semiconductor Alliance’s 19th annual industry survey discloses that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a significant catalyst driving semiconductor sales. According to the survey, conducted by KPMG LLP during the fourth quarter of 2023, 172 executives, predominantly from companies with over one billion U.S. dollars in annual revenue, participated.

Semiconductor industry confidence dips

The industry confidence score has seen a slight dip to 54, reflecting a cautiously optimistic outlook. This number, however, is the lowest confidence level witnessed in six years, underscoring concerns about geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

Executives have expressed worries about hiring affordable labor and the escalating costs of R&D and capital equipment. Over half of the respondents are indicating a potential delay in capital investments due to these concerns.

Revenue growth prospects

Despite these concerns, a majority of 83% forecast their company’s revenue to grow in the coming year. However, only 40% are expecting growth above 10%. The automotive sector is predicted to remain the primary revenue driver in 2024.

Artificial Intelligence has risen to the second position, followed by cloud/data centers and wireless communications. Processors, especially GPUs for AI applications, are predicted to spearhead revenue growth.

Top priorities for semiconductor companies

Generative AI has been identified as one of the top three priorities for semiconductor companies over the next three years. The other two priorities are staff development and supply chain resiliency.

There is a belief among 30% of respondents that the semiconductor inventory is currently excessive due to reduced customer demand. However, a growing minority of 19% expects that emerging technologies like AI will continue to fuel market growth. They project that demand will outstrip supply for the next four years, a significant increase from the previous year’s survey.