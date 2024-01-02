en English
AI & ML

AI Driven Bull Market in Tech Sector Predicted for 2024

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:31 pm EST
AI Driven Bull Market in Tech Sector Predicted for 2024

Marking the dawn of 2024, Gene Munster, a managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management, predicts an imminent bull market in the technology sector, lasting anywhere between three to five years. The anticipated surge, Munster suggests, would be primarily fueled by the revolutionary advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), with the potential to augment productivity, regardless of interest rates. This sentiment resonates with other Wall Street analysts, who also predict a sustained bull market in the tech sector. AI, in particular, is expected to bolster labor productivity growth by 1.5 percentage points over the next decade, as per Goldman Sachs’ forecast.

AI: The Catalyst for the Bull Market

Dan Ives, a tech analyst, foresees a bullish scenario where the Nasdaq Composite index could soar to 20,000 points in 2024, a 33% jump from its current level. He credits the ‘Year of AI’ as the driving force behind tech stocks’ anticipated rise, with a 25% increase and a Nasdaq 20k level as the bull case scenario. Tech giants like Apple, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft, not to mention Google’s parent company, Alphabet, are all expected to collectively invest billions into AI.

Rebalancing the Market

Despite the dominance of the ‘Magnificent Seven’ mega-cap tech stocks, including Apple, Microsoft, Google owner Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Facebook parent Meta Platforms, and Tesla, which accounted for three-quarters of the S&P 500’s gains in 2023, Munster speculates a potential shift. The dominance of these tech behemoths might wane, with smaller tech companies and Russell 2000 growth stocks likely outperforming the S&P 500. This points to a broader expectation that the market will balance out the extreme valuations of the biggest tech players from the previous year with significant gains in other sectors.

Fears of a Speculative Bubble

There exists an underlying concern about a potential speculative bubble. However, Munster argues that such a bubble is a natural response to the transformative impact of AI technology. The rise in shares of Semiconductor and AI stocks, with NVIDIA Corp and Palantir Technologies Inc returning 240% and 167% respectively, supports this notion. Despite some analysts leaning bearish and a few bulls expecting global equities to ascend to new all-time highs, most predict a middle-of-the-road scenario, foreseeing interest rates starting to bite, a benign economic slowdown, and a central bank pivot to easier policies.

AI & ML Business
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

