AI & ML

AI Chips: Powering the Future of Artificial Intelligence

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:17 pm EST
From powering large language models to enabling efficient data processing in data centers, AI chips have positioned themselves as the lifeblood of contemporary artificial intelligence functionality. Their rapid development and growing importance are underscored by Gartner’s forecast, which predicts a more than twofold increase in worldwide AI chip revenue from approximately $53 billion in 2023 to $119 billion in 2027.

The Evolution of AI Chips

Traditionally, CPUs and other general-purpose chips have struggled with the immense processing demands of AI workloads. This is where AI chips, designed specifically for AI functions, come in. These chips are embedded with a vast number of faster, smaller, and more efficient transistors, a development facilitated by the advances predicted by Moore’s Law. However, as we hit the ceiling in terms of adding more transistors due to escalating costs and challenges, manufacturers have shifted their focus to optimized chip architecture and AI accelerators.

AI Accelerators: The Game Changers

AI accelerators are changing the rules of the game. They enhance processing speeds, scalability, and lower latency, which results in quicker and more efficient data processing with fewer transistors. They have proven to be particularly beneficial for developing large language models and other generative AI functions.

AI Chips: The Heart of Data Centers

In the realm of data centers, AI chips make a significant contribution by enabling more efficient data processing. They facilitate the handling of intricate workloads with greater energy efficiency. As AI chips continue to refine and evolve, it is crucial for data center managers and administrators to stay abreast of new releases to meet the burgeoning data processing demands.

Different Types for Different Applications

AI chips are not a one-size-fits-all solution. They come in various types, each tailored for different AI applications. From cloud to edge AI chips designed for inference on cloud servers or edge devices, the AI chip industry offers a diverse range of solutions to cater to specific needs.

With tech giants like Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices focusing on AI chip businesses and expecting significant revenue growth in 2024 and beyond, the AI chip market is set for exponential growth. This rapid evolution, coupled with the transformative wave brought about by the early adoption of cloud technologies and the increasing importance of controlling the supply chain in the AI hardware industry, points to a future where AI chips will be an integral part of technological advancement and business transformation.

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

