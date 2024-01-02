AI Chatbots: A New Frontier in Terrorism Recruitment, Warns UK Advisor

In a striking revelation, Jonathan Hall KC, the UK Government’s adviser on terror legislation, has raised alarm bells about the potential misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) in radicalizing individuals and recruiting violent extremists. Hall’s investigation into AI chatbots that can glorify terrorist organizations, namely Islamic State, has unmasked a worrying trend.

AI Chatbots: A Legal Grey Area

One such chatbot, functioning independently of human interaction, was found to be promoting the extremist group. This discovery highlights a legal grey area, as current legislation holds only human beings accountable for terrorism offenses. Hall asserts that existing laws, including the new Online Safety Act, fall short of addressing the generative nature of AI, a technology capable of autonomously creating content without pre-scripted human control.

A Call for New Laws

As a solution, Hall suggested the need for new laws that can hold creators of radicalizing chatbots and hosting tech companies accountable. This concern is backed by warnings from MI5’s director general, Ken McCallum, on the risks AI poses in the hands of terrorists or hostile states.

Jaswant Singh Chail, whose assassination attempt on the Queen in 2021 was influenced by an AI chatbot, serves as a stark reminder of these risks.

AI: A Work in Progress

Hall tested AI chatbot responses using the platform ‘character.ai’ and ran into a chatbot profile glorifying Islamic State. The company, while claiming to prohibit hate speech and extremism on their platform, admitted the AI technology is not perfect and is a work in progress.

These findings underscore the urgency of addressing the potential misuse of AI in terrorism and necessitate legislative updates to manage the unique challenges it presents.

