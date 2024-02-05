AI Breathes Life into Ancient Scrolls Charred by Mount Vesuvius

Fascination with the Roman Empire meets the technological prowess of artificial intelligence (AI) in a groundbreaking project aimed at deciphering ancient scrolls. These scrolls, charred and illegible due to the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 CE, hold a wealth of historical information. The eruption, infamously known for decimating Pompeii and Herculaneum, also sealed away a library of scrolls in the Villa of the Papyri. The major obstacle has been the extreme fragility of these scrolls, which crumble upon unrolling, making traditional reading techniques invasive and destructive.

X-ray phase-contrast tomography: The non-invasive window

With the introduction of advanced imaging technologies such as X-ray phase-contrast tomography, researchers can now probe into these scrolls without unfolding them. This non-invasive method allows a glimpse into the complex layers of the scrolls, distinguishing between the carbon-based ink and the charred papyrus. The potential this technique holds is immense, promising to unlock fresh insights into the ancient world. It could provide access to lost philosophical texts and untold historical accounts, previously unreachable due to the fragility of these ancient documents.

AI: The Key to Deciphering History

The Vesuvius Challenge, a $1m competition designed to extract text from high-resolution CT scans of a scroll, bore witness to this technological revolution. A trio of computer-savvy students emerged victorious after decoding over 2,000 Greek letters from the scroll, marking a pivotal moment in Herculaneum papyrology. The AI algorithms they utilized were trained to detect the presence of ink, and the ultimate goal of the project is to read 85% of the scroll. This would establish a foundation for deciphering all scrolls excavated so far.

Fusion of AI and Archaeology

The winning team, comprising Youssef Nader, Luke Farritor, and Julian Schilliger, used virtual unwrapping software developed by Brent Seales, a computer science professor at the University of Kentucky. Their victory unveiled 15 partial columns of hidden text within the PHerc Paris4 scroll. This project underscores the potential of AI in accelerating the discovery of texts concealed within the Herculaneum scrolls. It is a testament to the innovation AI can bring to the field of archaeology and historical preservation.