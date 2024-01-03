AI, Big Data, and Soil Health Monitoring: An Interview with Professor Mogens H. Greve

In a recent interview with Open Access Government, Professor Mogens H. Greve, a renowned soil mapping expert from the Institute of Agroecology at Aarhus University, shared his insights on how artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and machine learning are revolutionizing soil health monitoring. Greve highlighted the significant shift from manual soil mapping to the use of AI and machine learning, technologies that have drastically improved efficiency and accuracy over the past two decades.

Utilizing vast datasets for predictive soil mapping

Greve discussed the use of vast datasets, such as those from the LUCAS soil sampling campaigns and environmental data from the Copernicus program’s Sentinel data, in creating predictive soil maps. These maps, essential for understanding soil variability across expansive regions, also include uncertainty maps to assess their reliability.

AI4SoilHealth: A Pan-European initiative

The conversation moved towards the ambitious AI4SoilHealth project. This initiative aims to create a pan-European data cube for high-quality soil assessments and the development of new soil health indicators.

The European Commission and Soil Monitoring

Greve also discussed the European Commission’s Soil Monitoring and Resilience law proposal. This law aligns with various soil mission projects and seeks to address the challenge of harmonizing national monitoring activities for successful pan-European mapping.

The importance of soil ecosystem services

Highlighting the crucial role of soil ecosystem services, Greve underscored their importance in agriculture, climate regulation, and pollution filtering. He proposed that AI-driven soil data could significantly inform policy decisions, such as regulations on nitrogen fertilizer usage in Denmark.

Precision agriculture and high-resolution mapping

To conclude, Greve stressed the importance of high-resolution mapping for precision agriculture. He noted the potential of drones and proximal soil sensors to improve efficiency, increase yields, and maintain soil quality while reducing production costs. As a vision for the future, Greve emphasized the potential of AI and machine learning to transform the agricultural landscape, enabling sustainable and efficient farming practices while safeguarding soil health.