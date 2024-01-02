en English
AI & ML

AI and Tech Writing: A Revolution or Just Hype? – Tom Johnson’s Insightful Reflections

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:20 pm EST
As the world steps into 2024, Tom Johnson, a renowned technical writer, casts a discerning eye on the potential impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the tech writing profession and beyond. The industry finds itself caught in a whirlwind of mixed emotions, with optimism and apprehension swirling in equal measure. While the anticipation of AI driving significant advancements is palpable, so are the fears of it usurping human jobs, such as customer support roles and even technical writing positions.

A Misunderstood Profession and AI’s Role

Johnson clarifies a common misconception about tech writers: their primary job is not writing. Instead, writing only constitutes about 20% of their activities, with the bulk of their work involving complex, non-writing tasks that are challenging to automate. He posits that although AI tools can augment the productivity of tech writers, they are unlikely to render them obsolete.

AI in Tech Writing: A Slow Transition?

Johnson foresees a possible slowdown in hiring or a reduction in tech writing staff as companies push for AI implementation. However, he anticipates that the leaders will remain frustrated by the limited impact of AI in this field. AI tools, he notes, seem more relevant for creators than for the mainstream public.

AI: A Tale of Unfulfilled Promises?

Drawing a parallel with Amazon’s Alexa, Johnson recalls how a massive focus on integrating Alexa into various applications did not lead to widespread, profitable use. He wonders if AI might tread a similar path if it doesn’t permeate across different demographics and professions.

Questioning the Sustainability of AI Focus

As he concludes, Johnson questions the sustainability of the intense focus on AI and the resources earmarked for it in the long term. He subtly hints at the possibility of AI being more of a hype than a revolution, a sentiment echoed by many in the tech writing profession and beyond.

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

