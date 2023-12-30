en English
AI & ML

AI and Regulation in 2024: A Balancing Act Between Progress and Safety

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:26 am EST
AI and Regulation in 2024: A Balancing Act Between Progress and Safety

As the world stands on the precipice of 2024, the swift evolution of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, and automation poses a critical conundrum. On one hand, these technologies promise unprecedented advancements in sectors like healthcare, finance, transportation, among others. On the other, they raise profound ethical, legal, and security concerns demanding stringent regulation.

AI: A Double-Edged Sword

The omnipresence of AI, the rise of generative AI models, and the transformation of job landscapes, while exciting, harbour potential threats. Unregulated, AI’s misuse could lead to privacy violations, job displacement, and exacerbation of socioeconomic inequalities. The global shortage of GPU processors and the rise of AI agents further underline the pressing need for regulation.

Legislation and AI: An Urgent Matter

As AI’s potential repercussions loom large over the 2024 elections, lawmakers are taking note. States like Arizona are leveraging open-access AI tools to forestall threats, while Pennsylvania’s bipartisan group of lawmakers plans to penalize candidates, campaigns, and Super PACs for using AI to misrepresent other candidates. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has highlighted the need for AI guardrails to circumvent confusion during the 2024 election.

AI and Cybersecurity: A Rising Threat

AI advancements are expected to fuel sophisticated social engineering attacks in 2024. AI reasoning abilities, Machine Learning Language Models (MLLMs), Text to Voice (T2V) technology, and AI-generated disinformation campaigns will likely play pivotal roles. As AI venture capital surges, the potential failure of AI startups could lead to unsecured AI tools available for malicious use. The widespread application of AI across various sectors in 2023 led to a significant surge in market capitalization for the top 12 AI companies. It’s clear that as we move into 2024, it’s critical for cybersecurity professionals to adapt their strategies.

Regulating AI: A Balancing Act

The task of spearheading legislation becomes a crucial challenge as AI systems are anticipated to surpass expert skill levels within the next decade. Striking the right equilibrium between safeguarding public interest and fostering innovation is imperative in regulating AI algorithms, data privacy, cybersecurity, and safety standards. As we stand on the brink of 2024, the need for a robust and flexible regulatory environment that can adapt to the rapid evolution of AI is clear. The overarching aim is to ensure that AI systems are safe, transparent, traceable, non-discriminatory, and environmentally friendly.

AI & ML
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

