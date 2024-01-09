en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

AI Agent to Enhance Internet Accessibility: A Revolutionary Step by Ohio State University

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:05 am EST
AI Agent to Enhance Internet Accessibility: A Revolutionary Step by Ohio State University

The internet, a pivotal invention that has connected the world in unprecedented ways, has also grown in complexity as it has evolved over the last three decades. This complexity, while opening doors to endless information and opportunities, has also built barriers to accessibility, particularly for individuals with disabilities. To address this challenge, a team of researchers from The Ohio State University has made an innovative stride.

MindAct: The Future of Internet Accessibility

Assistant Professor Yu Su and his team have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) agent, named MindAct, designed to simplify internet navigation. Unlike conventional web agents that operate on simulated websites, MindAct works on real-world websites, making it potentially more effective in addressing internet accessibility issues. It uses simple language commands to complete complex tasks, making the digital realm less daunting for those who struggle with internet navigation.

Mind2Web: A New Dataset for Web Agents

The study, presented at the NeurIPS conference, also introduced a new dataset, called Mind2Web. This dataset focuses on over 2,000 tasks from 137 diverse websites, offering an extensive field for AI agents to operate and learn. MindAct, through a framework that combines small and large language models, effectively performs these tasks, paving the way for a more inclusive digital world.

The Ethical Implications

While the potential of this AI agent to improve efficiency and accessibility is evident, it also brings to the fore ethical concerns. There’s the potential for misuse in harmful activities such as spreading misinformation. The researchers underscore the importance of caution and the need for mitigation strategies against such risks.

The research, which might revolutionize internet accessibility, has received support from noteworthy institutions including the National Science Foundation, the U.S. Army Research Lab, and the Ohio Supercomputer Center. With ongoing contributions from other co-authors at Ohio State, this work is a significant step towards making the internet a more accessible place for all.

0
AI & ML United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
10 mins ago
Infibeam Avenues Announces Rs 2,000 Crore Investment for AI Hub in Gujarat
The future of retail and payment platforms in India is set to be revolutionized with the announcement of a major investment plan by Infibeam Avenues, a leading fintech firm. The company has committed to investing Rs 2,000 crore by 2030 in Gujarat, marking a significant step towards the development of advanced technology solutions nationwide. The
Infibeam Avenues Announces Rs 2,000 Crore Investment for AI Hub in Gujarat
Luma Leverages Nvidia's GPUs to Revolutionize Generative AI
30 mins ago
Luma Leverages Nvidia's GPUs to Revolutionize Generative AI
Generative AI by iStock: Getty Images' New AI Art Tool Unveiled at CES 2024
48 mins ago
Generative AI by iStock: Getty Images' New AI Art Tool Unveiled at CES 2024
Navigating Workplace Retention Strategies in 2024: The Threat of 'EX Recession' and AI Integration
13 mins ago
Navigating Workplace Retention Strategies in 2024: The Threat of 'EX Recession' and AI Integration
Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan to Discuss AI, M&A, and Cancer Treatments on CNBC
15 mins ago
Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan to Discuss AI, M&A, and Cancer Treatments on CNBC
Ringfence Raises $1.5M to Safeguard Creators' Rights in AI-Generated Content
16 mins ago
Ringfence Raises $1.5M to Safeguard Creators' Rights in AI-Generated Content
Latest Headlines
World News
Marcelo Visits Riyadh, Praises Real Madrid and Bellingham Ahead of Spanish Super Cup
16 seconds
Marcelo Visits Riyadh, Praises Real Madrid and Bellingham Ahead of Spanish Super Cup
Asteroid 2024 AS1's Close Encounter and Other Global News
50 seconds
Asteroid 2024 AS1's Close Encounter and Other Global News
Jena Powell, Ohio State Legislator, Not Seeking Reelection Amid Legislative Controversies
2 mins
Jena Powell, Ohio State Legislator, Not Seeking Reelection Amid Legislative Controversies
Thierry Henry Takes Reins of France's U21 Team, Set to Lead Euro 2025 Qualifying Campaign
3 mins
Thierry Henry Takes Reins of France's U21 Team, Set to Lead Euro 2025 Qualifying Campaign
Annual Reds Caravan 2024: A Celebration of Baseball Across Reds Country
3 mins
Annual Reds Caravan 2024: A Celebration of Baseball Across Reds Country
House Republicans Call for Contempt of Congress Charges Against Hunter Biden
4 mins
House Republicans Call for Contempt of Congress Charges Against Hunter Biden
Pedro Pascal's Unwavering Resilience: Injury to Recovery Amidst Career Heights
4 mins
Pedro Pascal's Unwavering Resilience: Injury to Recovery Amidst Career Heights
Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Enriches Board with Appointment of Patricia S. Andrews
5 mins
Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Enriches Board with Appointment of Patricia S. Andrews
Mike Miller: From Star Player to Special Teams Coordinator
7 mins
Mike Miller: From Star Player to Special Teams Coordinator
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
51 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app