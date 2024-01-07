en English
AI & ML

AI Advancements in 2024: An Overview of Emerging Technologies

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:42 pm EST
AI Advancements in 2024: An Overview of Emerging Technologies

In 2023, the spotlight was on artificial intelligence (AI), a trend projected to gain momentum through 2024. Tech behemoths are readying their arsenals, preparing to unveil new AI tools and technologies that promise to redefine our everyday lives and the digital landscape.

Smarter Glasses, Smarter Lives

Among the anticipated advancements are sophisticated smart glasses. Amazon’s Echo Frames and the Meta-RayBan collaboration are remarkable examples. These glasses are more than a fashion statement; they are a voice assistant, a camera, a phone, and a music player, all while resting on your nose.

The Rise of Fitness Rings

Another noteworthy innovation is fitness rings. Brands like Noise and Boat offer a new way to monitor physical activity without resorting to wristbands. These rings are proof of how AI is transcending traditional boundaries, making the impossible commonplace.

Passkeys: The Future of Digital Security

Google and Apple are driving a paradigm shift in digital security. With the introduction of passkeys, an innovative alternative to conventional passwords, the companies are setting the stage for a future where security is as effortless as it is robust.

Headsets: The New Computing Frontier

Apple’s high-priced Vision Pro headset, scheduled for an early 2024 release, promises to revolutionize computing despite its limited initial availability in the US. This technology, coupled with Meta’s upcoming Quest headset overhaul, is poised to popularize headsets, opening a new frontier in human-computer interaction.

AI: The Unseen Companion

In 2024, AI’s integration into daily life will deepen. Text-to-video technology is advancing quickly, and chatbots like ChatGPT, Bard, and Grok are evolving. These developments are testimony to AI’s growing influence.

From the fintech industry to software applications and content creation, AI is set to profoundly impact various sectors. Challenges such as skills shortage and data governance need to be addressed for AI’s potential to be fully realized. Nonetheless, the momentum generated by AI in 2023 is poised to accelerate, further embedding AI into the fabric of life and industry.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

