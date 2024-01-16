AI Advancement Stirs Concern among Washington D.C. Residents

Washington D.C. residents are expressing concerns about the impact of rapidly advancing artificial intelligence on the 2024 presidential election and job security. They fear the use of AI in campaigns might lead to manipulation and bias, and AI-generated content could pose risks of identity theft and job insecurity due to continuous technological advancements. These concerns reflect a growing unease among the public about the pace of technological change and its unforeseen impacts on society, democracy, and the economy.

Fears of AI in Elections and Job Security

Residents of D.C. are worried about the potential effects of AI on the 2024 presidential elections. There are fears that AI could be used in political campaigns, leading to manipulation and bias. The potential elimination of jobs due to AI advancements is also a significant concern, with Goldman Sachs predicting the loss of 300 million jobs globally. In addition, the difficulty in differentiating between real and AI-generated content adds to the worry, highlighting the need for federal regulation.

President Biden's Response to AI Concerns

President Biden has signed an Executive Order on the Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence. This order will affect commercial entities and government contractors. Sections 9 and 10 of the EO focus on protecting privacy and advancing the federal government's use of AI. It orders federal government action to mitigate potential threats to privacy posed by AI and obligates the government to take steps to protect people's privacy when using AI. It also provides uniform direction for federal government agency efforts to develop and use AI in their operations.

Efforts in AI Research and Application

The Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Washington state has established a center for artificial intelligence to drive research and application of AI in various areas, including scientific discovery, energy sustainability, and national security. According to Dr. Court Corley, the lab's chief scientist for artificial intelligence, the center will help aggregate collective experience, drive impact, and address global challenges. AI will be applied in areas like controlling the power grid to manage the increase of clean energy resources, improving grid reliability and electricity distribution.

OpenAI's Stand on AI Use in Politics

OpenAI has declared that politicians and their campaigns are not allowed to use the company’s AI tools, including creating chatbots posing as political candidates. This move comes as concerns about the use of AI in elections grow. The lack of federal regulation has led to a patchwork set of policies, with the Federal Election Commission still considering regulations on AI-generated content. Some lawmakers have proposed a national ban on the deceptive use of AI in political campaigns, but legislation has not advanced. This situation underscores the lack of trust in tech companies’ preparedness for AI’s impact on elections.