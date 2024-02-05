ADP Launches AI-Powered Chatbot Assistant to Transform HR Management

ADP, a global provider of human resources and employee benefits software, has unveiled its new AI-powered chatbot assistant, ADP Assist. This new tool aims to support HR managers and employees by handling repetitive questions, offering data-driven insights, and simplifying HR tasks through a conversational interface.

Introducing ADP Assist

ADP Assist is designed to augment the HR function by addressing common queries, flagging potential issues, and streamlining HR tasks. It is equipped with a 'payroll inspector' tool to enhance payroll accuracy and 'smart analytics' to identify key areas that require attention, such as turnover rates or overtime.

The chatbot has been trained on ADP's proprietary HCM (Human Capital Management) dataset, a unique repository of data from over one million clients across 140 countries. This training allows ADP Assist to provide personalized and informed responses to users, combining the power of AI with the depth of ADP's industry knowledge.

AI meets Human Touch

While ADP is harnessing the power of AI to enhance its offerings, the company is also keen to emphasize the human element in its AI strategy. It has set up rigorous principles and processes for the safe and ethical use of AI, overseen by ADP's AI & Data Ethics Board. This commitment ensures that AI applications like ADP Assist are used responsibly and ethically, reinforcing the company’s commitment to its clients.

Rollout and Availability

ADP Assist is currently in early release with some clients and is set to be rolled out to all ADP clients. The tool will be available at no additional charge, though only to current customers of ADP's other software offerings. While ADP has not disclosed the specific foundational model powering ADP Assist, the company underscores the significance of training the AI on their unique HCM dataset.