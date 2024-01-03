en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Adobe Photoshop Revolutionizes Photo Restoration with AI

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:04 pm EST
Adobe Photoshop Revolutionizes Photo Restoration with AI

In a leap forward for digital artistry, Adobe Photoshop has unveiled AI-powered tools designed to breathe new life into old, damaged photos. This cutting-edge feature offers users the ability to restore treasured memories to their original splendor, thereby redefining the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of photo restoration.

Digitizing the Past

The process commences with the digital scanning of a physical photo at the highest achievable resolution, ideally as a 600dpi TIFF file. This critical first step ensures the preservation of every minute detail, setting the stage for the subsequent restoration process.

Restoration with AI

Upon digitization, users can harness the power of Photoshop’s AI capabilities, among which the standout is the Photo Restoration filter. This tool is equipped to rectify colors, adjust lighting, and eliminate scratches and blemishes with a precision that was hitherto unattainable. In addition to the Photo Restoration filter, users can employ the Healing Brush and Spot Healing tools for more exact corrections, further enhancing the photo’s aesthetic appeal.

Colorizing History

For those who wish to add a splash of color to old black-and-white images, Photoshop presents an AI tool specifically designed to colorize photos. While this AI-assisted feature is a game-changer, manual tweaks may be required to achieve optimal results. This blend of AI and human touch ensures that the final output retains the essence of the original photo while infusing it with a fresh, vibrant feel.

Upon completion of the restoration process, the image can be exported as a high-quality JPG, facilitating easy sharing and preserving the newly restored image for posterity. While the automated features of Photoshop are remarkable, achieving the best results may still necessitate a modicum of manual effort. Nevertheless, Photoshop’s latest AI tools offer a compelling alternative to professional photo restoration services, democratizing the process and making it accessible to all.

0
AI & ML
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
7 mins ago
Microsoft Edge Shifts Focus to AI with Rebranding
In a distinct move to emphasize its cutting-edge capabilities, Microsoft has rebranded its Edge browser as Microsoft Edge: AI Browser. The revision in name, primarily for Android and iOS versions, underscores the company’s commitment to integrating artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities into its products. This development spotlights the Edge browser’s AI-powered features, which include the DALL-E
Microsoft Edge Shifts Focus to AI with Rebranding
Microsoft Rebrands Edge Browser Emphasizing AI Capabilities
29 mins ago
Microsoft Rebrands Edge Browser Emphasizing AI Capabilities
In the Face of AI Advancements, Law Struggles to Keep Pace
34 mins ago
In the Face of AI Advancements, Law Struggles to Keep Pace
AI-Powered Crypto Trading Platforms: 'The Crypto Code' vs 'The Plan'
21 mins ago
AI-Powered Crypto Trading Platforms: 'The Crypto Code' vs 'The Plan'
AI 'Completion' of Keith Haring's 'Unfinished Painting' Sparks Controversy
26 mins ago
AI 'Completion' of Keith Haring's 'Unfinished Painting' Sparks Controversy
LG Announces New OLED TV Lineup with Upgraded AI Processor at CES 2024
28 mins ago
LG Announces New OLED TV Lineup with Upgraded AI Processor at CES 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Doula Programs: The US's New Front in the Fight Against Rising Maternal Mortality
1 min
Doula Programs: The US's New Front in the Fight Against Rising Maternal Mortality
Matthew Slater: An Unforgettable Legacy in the NFL and Potential Hall of Fame Induction
1 min
Matthew Slater: An Unforgettable Legacy in the NFL and Potential Hall of Fame Induction
Portland Fire Captain and Bus Driver Team Up Amid Ambulance Shortage
1 min
Portland Fire Captain and Bus Driver Team Up Amid Ambulance Shortage
California Ushers in Sweeping Changes with New Laws for 2024
1 min
California Ushers in Sweeping Changes with New Laws for 2024
Unnecessary Medical Tests: A $300 Billion Challenge for US Healthcare
2 mins
Unnecessary Medical Tests: A $300 Billion Challenge for US Healthcare
Paris Saint-Germain Clinches 12th French Super Cup Victory
2 mins
Paris Saint-Germain Clinches 12th French Super Cup Victory
Virginia Tech Team Receives $2 Million Grant for Groundbreaking Diabetes and Obesity Research
2 mins
Virginia Tech Team Receives $2 Million Grant for Groundbreaking Diabetes and Obesity Research
NMOPS Delegation Advocates for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme in Meeting with Jammu's Chief Secretary
2 mins
NMOPS Delegation Advocates for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme in Meeting with Jammu's Chief Secretary
Healthcare Accessibility in Texas: 5 Million Remain Uninsured Despite Affordability Improvements
3 mins
Healthcare Accessibility in Texas: 5 Million Remain Uninsured Despite Affordability Improvements
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
34 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
47 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app