Adecco CEO Discusses the Profound Impact of AI on Global Employment

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 5:03 am EST
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is poised to deeply impact employment worldwide, as indicated by Denis Machuel, CEO of Adecco, the world’s largest temporary staffing agency. This transformative force is predicted to disrupt various professions, potentially resulting in both job creation and job displacement. The profound effects of AI, particularly generative AI like ChatGPT, could be the most substantial disruption witnessed in decades.

The Balance of Job Destruction and Creation

While AI threatens certain jobs, particularly those involving repetitive information management tasks, it also holds the potential to create new roles. Past technological advancements suggest a balance between job destruction and creation, with technology often necessitating more human input to manage increased complexity. Roles requiring deep understanding, strategic thinking, and problem-solving, which are inherently human traits, may be less affected by the advent of AI.

Assessing the Global Impact

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), AI will impact 60 percent of jobs in advanced economies and a significant portion in emerging markets. The impact is expected to be less in low-income countries, with only 26 percent of jobs likely to be affected. Older people are also predicted to bear the brunt of AI’s impact. Policymakers are thus urged to address these concerns through social safety nets and retraining programs.

Adecco and Microsoft’s Partnership

In an effort to help companies and workers navigate these impending changes, Adecco has partnered with Microsoft to develop a career platform. This platform offers guidance on skill development and job opportunities and incorporates AI tools for tasks such as creating resumes and automating interactions between recruiters and candidates. The platform’s focus is to allow human workers to concentrate on more complex and fulfilling aspects of their jobs, thus underscoring the potential of AI to enhance productivity and create new employment opportunities.

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

