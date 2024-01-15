76th Army Day Celebrated in Lucknow with AI-Powered Marching Contingent Selection

India marked its 76th Army Day with a grand parade in Lucknow on January 15, 2024. Instead of the customary venue of Delhi, this is the second consecutive year the commemoration has been held outside the capital, with the previous year’s event in Bengaluru. The Army Day is a tribute to the historic event in 1949 when General KM Cariappa assumed command as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from the last British Commander-in-Chief, General Sir Francis Roy Bucher.

Review and Awards by Current Army Chief

General Manoj Pande, the current Army Chief, reviewed the parade and presented gallantry awards. The festivities showcased a motorcycle performance by the Army Service Corps Tornadoes, a skydiving exhibition by Paratroopers, and a flypast by helicopters from the Army Aviation Corps.

Artificial Intelligence in Determining ‘Best Marching Contingent’

A notable element of this year’s parade was the debut use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to adjudicate the ‘Best Marching Contingent’. An AI-driven software evaluated the movements of participants, which were captured by cameras, under human experts’ supervision. This adoption of AI signifies the Indian Army’s adoption of cutting-edge technology to enhance accuracy and efficiency.

Guests and Participants

The event drew distinguished guests such as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Governor Anandi Ben Patel. Major General Salil Seth commanded the parade, which comprised six marching contingents from various army regiments and military bands featuring regimental brass and pipe bands. Among the participating units were the 50th (Independent) Parachute Brigade, the Sikh Light Infantry, and the Army Air Defence contingent.