en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

76th Army Day Celebrated in Lucknow with AI-Powered Marching Contingent Selection

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:00 am EST
76th Army Day Celebrated in Lucknow with AI-Powered Marching Contingent Selection

India marked its 76th Army Day with a grand parade in Lucknow on January 15, 2024. Instead of the customary venue of Delhi, this is the second consecutive year the commemoration has been held outside the capital, with the previous year’s event in Bengaluru. The Army Day is a tribute to the historic event in 1949 when General KM Cariappa assumed command as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from the last British Commander-in-Chief, General Sir Francis Roy Bucher.

Review and Awards by Current Army Chief

General Manoj Pande, the current Army Chief, reviewed the parade and presented gallantry awards. The festivities showcased a motorcycle performance by the Army Service Corps Tornadoes, a skydiving exhibition by Paratroopers, and a flypast by helicopters from the Army Aviation Corps.

Artificial Intelligence in Determining ‘Best Marching Contingent’

A notable element of this year’s parade was the debut use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to adjudicate the ‘Best Marching Contingent’. An AI-driven software evaluated the movements of participants, which were captured by cameras, under human experts’ supervision. This adoption of AI signifies the Indian Army’s adoption of cutting-edge technology to enhance accuracy and efficiency.

Guests and Participants

The event drew distinguished guests such as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Governor Anandi Ben Patel. Major General Salil Seth commanded the parade, which comprised six marching contingents from various army regiments and military bands featuring regimental brass and pipe bands. Among the participating units were the 50th (Independent) Parachute Brigade, the Sikh Light Infantry, and the Army Air Defence contingent.

0
AI & ML India Military
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
9 mins ago
Google Allows Publishers to Opt Out of AI Training: A Step Towards Transparency or a Can of Worms?
In a move that separates the wheat from the chaff, Google has launched a new tool, Google-Extended, which empowers publishers with the ability to opt out of having their content utilized to train its AI models, such as Bard and Vertex AI. This development is designed to vest publishers with control over whether their sites
Google Allows Publishers to Opt Out of AI Training: A Step Towards Transparency or a Can of Worms?
Artists Use AI to Recreate Bollywood Classic in 70s Style, Spark Wave of Nostalgia
59 mins ago
Artists Use AI to Recreate Bollywood Classic in 70s Style, Spark Wave of Nostalgia
AI Joins the Epica Awards Jury: A Glimpse into the Future of Creative Competitions
1 hour ago
AI Joins the Epica Awards Jury: A Glimpse into the Future of Creative Competitions
InnovateAI Lagos 2024: Harnessing AI's Transformative Power in Nigeria
9 mins ago
InnovateAI Lagos 2024: Harnessing AI's Transformative Power in Nigeria
Government to Establish Advisory Body for AI Regulation
35 mins ago
Government to Establish Advisory Body for AI Regulation
AI's Transformative Influence on Workforce Competence and Industry Competitiveness
50 mins ago
AI's Transformative Influence on Workforce Competence and Industry Competitiveness
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Unrest in Guatemala Over Delayed Presidential Inauguration
2 mins
Political Unrest in Guatemala Over Delayed Presidential Inauguration
Prosecutors Request Disciplinary Action against South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung
2 mins
Prosecutors Request Disciplinary Action against South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung
Fantasy Basketball Shift: Emerging Players and New Opportunities
4 mins
Fantasy Basketball Shift: Emerging Players and New Opportunities
CH & FC Secure Victory Over Police SC in Nippon Paint Rugby League
4 mins
CH & FC Secure Victory Over Police SC in Nippon Paint Rugby League
Kenan Yildiz: The Rising Star of Juventus Drawing Interest from Liverpool
4 mins
Kenan Yildiz: The Rising Star of Juventus Drawing Interest from Liverpool
St Helens Star People's Choice Award: A Salute to NHS Heroes
4 mins
St Helens Star People's Choice Award: A Salute to NHS Heroes
US Observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day Amidst Nationwide Closures
4 mins
US Observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day Amidst Nationwide Closures
UK's Universal Credit Reforms: A Blow to Individuals with Disabilities and Mental Health Conditions
5 mins
UK's Universal Credit Reforms: A Blow to Individuals with Disabilities and Mental Health Conditions
Anchorage Mayoral Race: Filing Period Commences Amidst Intense Preparations
5 mins
Anchorage Mayoral Race: Filing Period Commences Amidst Intense Preparations
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app