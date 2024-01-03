en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

2024 Social Media Updates: A New Landscape

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:17 am EST
2024 Social Media Updates: A New Landscape

As we delve into 2024, the social media landscape has begun to shimmer with evolutionary shifts and updates, creating a digital kaleidoscope that demands both user and creator adaptation. The dawn of this year brings a series of remarkable updates across multiple platforms.

Media Grids and Meta AI

Designer Andrea Conway unveiled plans for the launch of media grids on X platform, a layout feature that organizes images and videos into neat rows, mirroring Instagram’s format. This upgrade is expected to grace web profiles, search pages, and mobile devices. Simultaneously, Meta is making strides in AI integration, introducing Meta AI for Facebook groups. This innovation will empower group administrators to automate tasks such as responding to queries and guiding members to pertinent posts, with an option to join a waitlist for early access.

Threads API and Instagram Updates

Threads is stepping into the programming realm, developing API functionality designed to streamline content scheduling and posting via third-party services. Meanwhile, Instagram has launched profile notes allowing users to share concise messages and has rolled out an option to maintain petite profile photos as a measure to safeguard user privacy.

TikTok’s Visual Upgrade and LinkedIn’s AI Coach

TikTok is not to be outdone, enhancing its visual experience for larger and foldable screens for superior video clarity and navigation. LinkedIn, the professional networking giant, has unveiled an AI-powered coaching tool on LinkedIn Learning, promising to guide users in leadership and management roles with personalized learning pathways.

Reddit’s Live Chat Phase-Out

Lastly, Reddit has decided to phase out live chat posts, converting existing live chats into standard posts with comments. This move may be interpreted as a nod towards more traditional formats of interaction on the platform.

These updates across various platforms reflect the ongoing trends in the social media landscape for 2024: the shift towards short videos, the rising significance of messaging, an emphasis on authenticity in content, and the deployment of AI tools for content generation. It is a call for marketers, creators, and influencers to stay relevant by embracing these trends and driving their strategies in alignment with them.

As we move forward into the year, it is clear that the social media landscape will continue to evolve, creating both challenges and opportunities. With these updates, platforms are reaffirming their commitment to enhancing user experience, fostering meaningful connections, and navigating the intricate dance of privacy and personalization.

0
AI & ML Science & Technology
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Vitol Group and Trader Federico Corteggiano Settle FERC Charges for $2.3 Million

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Bitcoin Dips as Market Awaits SEC Decision on ETF Approval

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Azerbaijan's Ecology Minister Mukhtar Babayev to Preside Over COP29

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

India's Economy Set to Outpace Predictions, Clinching Spot as Fastest-Growing Major Economy

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

EPIC ON's 'Video Cam Scam': A Gripping Tale of Cybercrime and Sextorti ...
@Accidents · 7 mins
EPIC ON's 'Video Cam Scam': A Gripping Tale of Cybercrime and Sextorti ...
heart comment 0
Revolutionizing Animal Feed: A New Method to Predict Residual Phytate

By Bijay Laxmi

Revolutionizing Animal Feed: A New Method to Predict Residual Phytate
Brave Customer Thwarts Attempted Robbery at CVS Pharmacy

By BNN Correspondents

Brave Customer Thwarts Attempted Robbery at CVS Pharmacy
Luke Goodridge Joins Bulkley Richardson as New Partner

By Salman Khan

Luke Goodridge Joins Bulkley Richardson as New Partner
China Launches Anti-Dumping Probe into EU Liquor: A Strategic Trade Dispute

By Muthana Al-Najjar

China Launches Anti-Dumping Probe into EU Liquor: A Strategic Trade Dispute
Latest Headlines
World News
Vitol Group and Trader Federico Corteggiano Settle FERC Charges for $2.3 Million
19 seconds
Vitol Group and Trader Federico Corteggiano Settle FERC Charges for $2.3 Million
Bitcoin Dips as Market Awaits SEC Decision on ETF Approval
5 mins
Bitcoin Dips as Market Awaits SEC Decision on ETF Approval
Azerbaijan's Ecology Minister Mukhtar Babayev to Preside Over COP29
7 mins
Azerbaijan's Ecology Minister Mukhtar Babayev to Preside Over COP29
India's Economy Set to Outpace Predictions, Clinching Spot as Fastest-Growing Major Economy
7 mins
India's Economy Set to Outpace Predictions, Clinching Spot as Fastest-Growing Major Economy
EPIC ON's 'Video Cam Scam': A Gripping Tale of Cybercrime and Sextortion
9 mins
EPIC ON's 'Video Cam Scam': A Gripping Tale of Cybercrime and Sextortion
Revolutionizing Animal Feed: A New Method to Predict Residual Phytate
23 mins
Revolutionizing Animal Feed: A New Method to Predict Residual Phytate
Brave Customer Thwarts Attempted Robbery at CVS Pharmacy
24 mins
Brave Customer Thwarts Attempted Robbery at CVS Pharmacy
Luke Goodridge Joins Bulkley Richardson as New Partner
25 mins
Luke Goodridge Joins Bulkley Richardson as New Partner
China Launches Anti-Dumping Probe into EU Liquor: A Strategic Trade Dispute
26 mins
China Launches Anti-Dumping Probe into EU Liquor: A Strategic Trade Dispute
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
4 hours
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
5 hours
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
6 hours
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
January 5th in History: A Tapestry of Global Milestones and Birthdays
7 hours
January 5th in History: A Tapestry of Global Milestones and Birthdays
Indian Chess Players Triumph in 2023 World Chess.com: A Year in Review
7 hours
Indian Chess Players Triumph in 2023 World Chess.com: A Year in Review
World Athletics Ratifies Long-Distance Records Set by Albertson, Sorokin, and Ingebrigtsen
12 hours
World Athletics Ratifies Long-Distance Records Set by Albertson, Sorokin, and Ingebrigtsen
Deutsche Bank Pledges $5M to Combat Human Trafficking in New Mexico
14 hours
Deutsche Bank Pledges $5M to Combat Human Trafficking in New Mexico
Prominent Law Firm Countersues Former Clients Over Unpaid Legal Fees
15 hours
Prominent Law Firm Countersues Former Clients Over Unpaid Legal Fees
Ohio School District Warns Potential Intruders: Staff May Be Armed
15 hours
Ohio School District Warns Potential Intruders: Staff May Be Armed

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app