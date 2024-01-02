en English
AI & ML

2024 Fintech Forecast: A Year of Challenges and Opportunities

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:13 am EST
2024 Fintech Forecast: A Year of Challenges and Opportunities

As we cross the threshold into 2024, the financial technology (fintech) sector stands poised for a year of challenges and opportunities. In the wake of rising interest rates and dwindling funding, the industry’s compass has turned from growth towards profitability. Experts from the field have come forward with their projections, offering a fascinating glimpse into the future of fintech.

AI and Regtech: The New Frontier

Don Ginsel, a luminary from Holland FinTech, anticipates transformative developments in the industry. According to Ginsel, generative AI is set to make its maiden appearance in fintech, promising to open up hitherto unexplored avenues. In addition, he foresees a robust expansion in regulatory technology (regtech), triggered by increasingly stringent regulations.

The Dutch Dilemma and the Talent Conundrum

However, Ginsel also sounds a note of caution. He predicts a dip in the number of new fintech startups, particularly in the Dutch market. A significant challenge, he believes, will be talent acquisition. This sentiment is echoed by Angelique Schouten, who underscores the pressing need for fintech leaders to grapple with existential issues surrounding talent management and business transformation.

Fintech’s Financial Discipline and the Rise of Tokenization

Jason Mikula anticipates a paradigm shift towards financial discipline within the fintech industry. He also envisions an upsurge in tokenization and AI technology, potentially altering the landscape of the sector.

The AI Paradox and the Potential in Payments

Jeroen de Bel from Fincog offers a slightly contrarian view on AI’s role in fintech. While he acknowledges its potential, he remains skeptical about AI as a panacea for all problems. However, he sees tremendous potential in payments and digital transformations for traditional financial institutions.

Investment Norms and the Emergence of B2B Solutions

Conny Dorrestijn foresees a shift in fintech investment norms. She predicts a focus on patient investing and partnerships between incumbents and fintechs. As we move through 2024, Dorrestijn believes, B2B solutions and alternative payment rails are likely to gain relevance.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

