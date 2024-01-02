2024: A Year Defined by Presidential Election and AI Advancements

As 2024 unfolds, it’s set to be a year defined by two significant themes: the U.S. presidential election and the swift progression of artificial intelligence technology. These two events are predicted to significantly influence creators, with the landscape of the creator economy expected to shift dramatically. The year ahead could witness the closure or acquisition of numerous creator economy startups, a trend indicated by over 30 recent transactions involving startups dedicated to creators.

A New Landscape for the Creator Economy

The consolidation in the creator economy space can be attributed to the fierce competition and the challenging environment for securing funds. This is likely to push many smaller or less successful startups to exit the market. This exit could result in a reconfiguration of the creator economy landscape, with larger entities absorbing smaller ones and new business models emerging as the industry adapts to these changes.

The U.S. Presidential Election and Its Implications

The judiciary is expected to weigh in on whether states can ban Donald Trump from the ballot due to his involvement in the January 6 insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is arguing that he is immune from prosecution. On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden is seeking reelection amidst concerns about his age and the impact of high inflation. The upcoming election is expected to have long-term implications on various issues such as abortion rights, immigration policy, and the U.S.’s role in the world.

Trump holds a commanding lead in most national polls for the GOP nomination, although there are efforts from other candidates to stop him. Public polling suggests that voters do not want a rematch between Trump and Biden, and there is apathy among some voters about the potential general election ballot.

About one-third of U.S. adults believe President Biden was not legitimately elected president in 2020, according to a recent Washington Post/University of Maryland survey. The survey also found that 62% of U.S. adults believe Biden was legitimately elected, down from 69% in 2021. Among Republicans, only 31% believe the 2020 election results were legitimate, and among those who primarily get their information from Fox News, only about 3 in 10 people say the president’s election was legitimate.

A Year Defined by the Election and AI Advancements

The US presidential election in November is likely to be the most significant event of 2024, with profound consequences for war, peace, climate action, and the future of democracy. The differences between the major party candidates, Biden and Trump, are far greater than their similarities. Biden believes in democracy, embraces its norms, and is ready to work across party lines, while Trump is fiercely partisan and rejects political norms.

With the start of the new year, U.S. News analyzes the race for president and the battle to control the Senate along with the governor’s races that will shape the nation this November. President Joe Biden’s standing among the public and his chances of winning reelection have weakened in recent months.