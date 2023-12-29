en English
2023 Global Business Landscape: A Year of Significant Developments

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:41 pm EST
2023 Global Business Landscape: A Year of Significant Developments

In the global economic theatre of 2023, significant developments across sectors, from finance to tech and entertainment, were witnessed. The year marked a turning point in the fight against inflation, with major central banks, including the Federal Reserve (Fed), the European Central Bank (ECB), and the Bank of England (BoE), signaling a slowdown in interest rate hikes. This policy easing followed an intense period of aggressive rate hikes to tame the highest inflation levels in four decades, triggered by supply shortages and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Central Banks and Inflation

The Fed, after successfully reining in 2022’s inflation peaks, hinted at potential rate cuts in 2024, indicating a cautious optimism. However, the ECB and BoE adopted a more cautious stance, still wary of inflation risks.

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) took center stage in 2023, particularly with ChatGPT’s advent. The rise of AI sparked concerns about its potential implications on creative professions, leading to strikes and the EU establishing its first significant legal safeguards for AI.

American Labor Movement and Twitter Takeover

The American labor movement saw a resurgence, with unions successfully leveraging worker shortages to secure improved pay and benefits. This was highlighted by significant strikes and concessions won by various sectors, including autoworkers and Hollywood’s writers and actors. Additionally, Elon Musk’s takeover and rebranding of Twitter to ‘X’ generated substantial controversy. Musk faced backlash after removing content guardrails, leading to advertiser discontent.

Highlights in Entertainment and Housing

On the entertainment front, Taylor Swift’s concert tour significantly influenced regional economies, as noted in Federal Reserve proceedings. Conversely, the American housing market was under pressure due to high mortgage rates. The year also saw a heightened emphasis on advertising cookies’ role in providing personalized user experiences and funding content, with users given more control over their cookie preferences on websites.

