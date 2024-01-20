11:59 Announces Elite Partnership with Digitate to Transform Business Operations

California-based technology services company 11:59 has announced an elite-level partnership with Digitate, a leading provider of SaaS-based enterprise software for IT and business operations. The collaboration is aimed at modernizing and transforming business operations through the use of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Automation.

Leveraging Digitate's AIOps Platform

In a bid to meet the changing needs of businesses seeking innovation and streamlined operations, 11:59 will leverage Digitate's flagship product, ignio. This AI Ops platform will be instrumental in delivering state-of-the-art solutions. The partnership aims to drive transformative change, enabling businesses to achieve greater efficiency, agility, and competitiveness.

Shared Commitment to Technological Transformation

Noel Gie, 11:59's Chief Growth Officer, emphasized the shared commitment of both companies to driving transformational change and enhancing business efficiency. He highlighted the potential of this partnership to contribute to business agility and competitiveness. Similarly, Abhijit Deshpande, Head of Global Ecosystems at Digitate, noted the synergy between the two companies. He underscored the potential this collaboration holds in optimizing operations, reducing costs, and fostering growth.

Anticipated Outcomes and Market Prospects

The partnership between 11:59 and Digitate will focus on developing new services and solutions for clients, aiming for growth and cost savings. Both companies have a strong record of market performance and have made substantial commitments to each other. 11:59 has pledged significant resources and investment to Digitate solutions, indicating a promising future for this partnership.