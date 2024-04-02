AI Gold Rush Winners Diverge: Nvidia Soars, Apple and Tesla Lag Behind

Last year, a narrative unfolded around a supergroup of stock market darlings, dubbed the "Magnificent Seven," poised to dominate the artificial intelligence (AI) gold rush. This group, comprising tech behemoths Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla, was expected to leverage their massive resources to lead the charge. However, as the year progressed, this enticing story began to crumble, showcasing the unpredictable nature of tech investments and the AI sector's rapid evolution.

Breaking Up the Band

The Magnificent Seven's unity began to falter as their stock performances diverged significantly. While Nvidia's shares skyrocketed, attributing to an impressive 129% increase, Apple and Tesla witnessed a downturn, failing to keep pace with the S&P 500's overall growth. This shift illustrates a critical reassessment by investors, who started demanding more than just potential from these giants. Nvidia's success was particularly noteworthy, transforming AI hype into tangible sales and profits, setting it apart from its peers.

Underlying Causes of Divergence

The dissolution of the Magnificent Seven's cohesive front can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, the oversimplification of grouping diverse companies under the 'big tech' umbrella became apparent. Each company, with its unique business model and market segment, faced different challenges and opportunities within the AI landscape. Secondly, the broader economic context saw investors recalibrating their expectations around interest rates and