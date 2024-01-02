en English
Taiwan

AI Expertise Yields Lucrative Salaries in Taiwan, Reports Job Bank 104

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:06 am EST
AI Expertise Yields Lucrative Salaries in Taiwan, Reports Job Bank 104

A recent report from 104, a leading online job bank in Taiwan, has revealed a significant surge in salaries for professionals possessing expertise in Artificial Intelligence (AI). The data indicates that AI-skilled professionals are now earning an average monthly salary of NT$57,000, marking a notable 38 percent surge compared to those lacking AI proficiency.

Rewards of AI Acumen

Within the realm of information software system professionals, those with AI knowledge are reaping the highest rewards, with an average monthly salary pegged at NT$80,000. The medical and healthcare sector follows closely, offering an average of NT$76,000 for AI-skilled personnel, trailed by the management and human resources sector, where such professionals can expect to earn around NT$66,000 per month.

Financial Sector Leaps

Interestingly, the financial industry has shown a significant salary increase for those with AI knowledge, with a jump of 60 percent, translating to an average monthly salary of NT$62,000. This leap underscores the increasing value placed on AI expertise in the financial sector, suggesting a shift towards more technologically driven solutions and strategies.

Growing Demand for AI Talent

The demand for AI talent is on the rise, as demonstrated by the creation of an average of 24,000 new jobs per month in the last quarter of the previous year. This represents a 29 percent increase from 2019. The proliferation of AI applications like ChatGPT and Midjourney is also contributing to the positive outlook among employers, with 58.4 percent expressing optimism about the future of AI development.

Employers and ESG Investment

Further, the report highlighted that 41.9 percent of employers surveyed have a positive view of environmental, societal, and governance (ESG) investment. Additionally, 32.2 percent anticipate an increased demand for long-term care due to Taiwan’s aging population, indicating a potential area of growth for AI applications in the healthcare industry.

Taiwan Tech
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

