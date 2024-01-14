AI Chatbot Challenges Human Intellect: A Review of The Herald's Morning Quiz

In the dim-lit corners of our homes, where the first tendrils of dawn are yet to reach, an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot is preparing a challenge. An intellectual gauntlet thrown down from the digital realm to the human mind, designed to test our knowledge and our ability to outsmart the AI itself. The battleground is The Herald's morning quiz, curated by the AI chatbot, ChatGPT.

Chatbots: The New Quizmasters

ChatGPT, an AI chatbot, is the mastermind behind the morning quiz on The Herald's website. The AI system uses its linguistic capabilities to generate questions that test readers' knowledge and challenge their intellectual boundaries. The Herald also offers an afternoon quiz, further engaging readers and fostering interactivity on its platform.

AI and its Limitations

The author then navigates the reader through the labyrinthine world of AI, with a particular focus on generative AI chatbots like ChatGPT. These systems are capable of performing tasks that, until recently, were the exclusive domain of humans. However, the author points out that despite their linguistic prowess, these AI systems falter when faced with common sense questions and logical deductions that even an average teenager would answer correctly.

To further elucidate this point, the author introduces an excerpt from Max Bennett's book, "A Brief History of Intelligence Evolution AI and the Five Breakthroughs That Made Our Brains." The book reveals how AI systems like GPT-3 mimic the predictive functions of the neocortex, the part of the brain responsible for language. These systems can predict the next word in a sequence based on prior context, but they lack the cognitive sophistication and common sense reasoning inherent in the human brain.

AI vs. Human Intelligence

Through examples of questions that require more than just prediction, such as math problems and questions involving simulation or visualization, the author highlights the chasm between AI responses and human answers. The AI's responses lack common sense and demonstrate a fundamental misunderstanding of basic concepts. This underlines the fact that AI systems, while adept at predicting words and capturing the syntax of language, lack the ability to simulate and reason about the world in the same way humans do.

The author posits that humans possess not only a language prediction system but also an inner simulation system, which enables them to reason and simulate scenarios in their minds. Experiments demonstrating humans' ability to override automatic predictions and engage in active thinking further underscore this argument. This unique ability to simulate and reason based on inner simulations is what sets human language apart from AI-generated language.

The Future of AI

The article concludes by shifting focus to the potential future of AI and personal AI experiences. It notes that tech giants like Google, Apple, and Microsoft are investing heavily in AI and personal AI features to integrate into devices like smartphones. The author suggests that Microsoft, in particular, should consider reentering the mobile business to fully leverage its personal AI features and provide a seamless integration between its AI and mobile experiences.

Ultimately, the article serves as a critical analysis of AI systems like GPT-3 and their limitations in comparison to the human brain. It illuminates the importance of simulation and reasoning in human language and cognition, and speculates on the potential future of AI in our daily lives.